Nadaaniyan song Tirkit Dhoom OUT: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor flaunt their peppy dance moves; Sara Ali Khan says ‘Mere bhai ka...'

The movie Nadaaniyan, starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, was recently released on Netflix. A new song featuring the lead pair has now been unveiled. Tirkit Dhoom is a dance number in which Ibrahim and Khushi flaunt their peppy dance moves. Sara Ali Khan couldn’t help but shower love on her brother and compliment his swag.

Today, March 10, 2025, the makers of Nadaaniyan released a new song titled Tirkit Dhoom. The high-energy track is composed by Sachin-Jigar, and the lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Vishal Dadlani, Jigar Saraiya, and Shradha Mishra have lent their vocals.

The music video showcases Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in a festive gathering. They set the dance floor on fire with their moves and the catchy hookstep. The song offers a glimpse of their chemistry. Suniel Shetty and Mahima Chaudhry, who play the roles of Khushi’s parents, are also a part of the video.

Advertisement

Watch the full song here!

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s sister Sara Ali Khan gushed over the new song. Sharing it on her Instagram Stories, she said, “Brother when are you going to stop blowing up??? (I really hope never).”

Then in her signature style, the Kedarnath actress wrote, “I still remember I used to rag, Little Iggy who could be a drag, But now seriously Darshaks (viewers) don't mean to brag But mere bhai ka alag hai swag (My brother’s swag is unique), Fateh Kar Raja lehrakar flag.”

Netizens also praised the song in the comments section. One person said, “The songs totally suit Ibrahim & Khushi, too cute!!! Loving the Nadaaniyan album, the songs are on repeat…” A user stated, “khushii 's dance move are on fire,” and another shared, “They are soo good!!” A comment read, “My favourite song they both are so cute.” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

Advertisement

Nadaaniyan is helmed by Shauna Gautam in her directorial debut. It marked Ibrahim Ali Khan’s acting debut and Khushi Kapoor’s second OTT movie. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. The romantic comedy can be watched on Netflix.