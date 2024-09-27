Kiara Advani’s REACTION to War 2 co-star Hrithik Roshan dancing smoothly to Ishq Jaisa Kuch with Bosco Martis is all of us; WATCH

Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani are gearing up to share the screen in War 2, and they have been busy filming for the project. Recently, choreographer Bosco Martis posted a video on his Instagram featuring Roshan dancing to Ishq Jaisa Kuch from Fighter. But it's Kiara's reaction that truly captured the spotlight, and we can all relate to it!

In the video shared, the Fighter actor is seen dancing and performing the hook step of his song. When the camera shifts to Advani at the end, she appears amazed to see him dance in front of her, and her reaction speaks volumes.

Fans were also quick to jump into the comments section and express their thoughts. One fan wrote, "He is Greek GOD and your DANCE GOD for us".

Check out the video here:

Earlier this year, Pinkvilla reported that Ayan Mukerji and Aditya Chopra had carefully crafted the script for War 2 to set it apart from previous films in the YRF Spy Universe. The source indicated that War 2 would be an unprecedented action spectacle, noting that, as hinted in the post-credit sequence of Kabir, this installment would have a darker and grittier tone.

As earlier reported by Mid-day, Hrithik and Kiara's shooting schedule in Italy commenced on September 18 and continued for 15 days. The first six days focused on filming a romantic song in picturesque locations such as Lake Como, Tuscany, Venice, Naples, the Amalfi Coast, and the Sorrento Peninsula. The song is said to be composed by Pritam and will feature grand production values.

The report also mentioned that after filming the song, the team plans to shoot an action sequence and several dramatic scenes before returning to India in early October.

For the unknown, War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra. Apart from Hrithik, it also stars NTR JR. According to reports, the action-thriller will hit the big screens on August 14, 2025.

In addition to this spy thriller, Kiara is also looking forward to the highly anticipated Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar, where she will star alongside Ranveer Singh.

