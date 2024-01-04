Koffee with Karan 8: Boney Kapoor’s TJMM debut to fawning over Virushka; 7 revelations by Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor

The latest episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 was an absolute firestorm, filled with intriguing gossip as sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor engaged in a captivating conversation about their careers and romantic lives. The duo not only stunned in their outfits but also entertained viewers with their stories and rapid-fire answers.

Here are 7 revelations made by this dynamic duo on Karan Johar's show that undoubtedly make their episode a must-watch.

1. Khushi Kapoor opens up about her audition for The Archies

Khushi Kapoor, who recently made her acting debut in The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, opened up about her auditioning experience on Koffee with Karan 8. Khushi shared that she had just returned from New York and hadn't planned on starting her acting journey at that point. When she auditioned for the film, she revealed that she was "fully shaking," and Zoya had to calm her down. It was her first audition, making her quite nervous.

Reflecting on her reaction upon landing the role, Khushi disclosed, "I immediately started howling and crying." She expressed that pursuing acting was a long-time dream, and having it come true with Zoya made it the "most ideal situation," evoking strong emotions.

2. Janhvi Kapoor on what she learned on the sets of her movie Devara

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the action drama Devara, where she'll be sharing the screen with Junior NTR. Discussing her learning experience, Janhvi revealed a realization during the shooting of the movie: “It felt like everything I have done up until now has been like workshops, or like getting ready, and getting to know myself.”

She went on to explain that she didn't realize how lost she was during the initial years, and the only constant was her love for her work. Janhvi added, “In a lot of ways, I was escaping into my work.” On the sets of Devara, she felt a profound sense of self. While she valued all her previous films and experiences which prepared her for this moment, Janhvi felt like Devara was her true calling.

3. Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor open up about their dating lives

Khushi Kapoor has found herself at the center of dating rumors with her co-star from The Archies, Vedang Raina. When host Karan Johar questioned her about it on the show, Khushi responded with a laugh, saying, “I say false, It's not true." She playfully added, "You know that scene in Om Shanti Om where there is just a row of people saying, 'Om and I, we are just good friends.’”

Turning the spotlight on Janhvi, Karan inquired about her dating journey from Shikhar Pahariya to someone else and back to Shikhar. Janhvi responded with a touch of humor, saying, "Have you heard that song, Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja? Shikhar used to sing that to me a lot.”

4. Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Barbie moment’ in London

During the chat, Khushi shared an amusing incident when her father, Boney Kapoor, walked for two hours in London because she insisted on riding in a pink taxi. Khushi recalled, “He found the taxi also and made us sit in it,” while Janhvi added, “But after two hours. The poor man had a knee problem.”

Explaining the reason behind her insistence on that particular taxi, Khushi said, “Because someone had made the mistake to point out that London had pink taxis. There were two pink taxis. So I refused to sit in a normal taxi.” Karan playfully dubbed it Khushi’s own ‘Barbie moment,’ while Janhvi admitted that her sister was quite a bully as a kid.

5. Boney Kapoor’s acting debut in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Boney Kapoor made his acting debut in the movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar last year. During the conversation, Karan Johar mentioned hearing that Boney Kapoor was unhappy after not being featured in the trailer of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer. Janhvi said, “Ya. He felt like, ‘Wohi toh selling point hai tumhari film ki (That's the selling point of your film)."

Khushi added that he was essentially playing himself in the movie. Recalling a visit to the sets, she mentioned that there were 13 suitcases filled with only his clothes brought from home. She explained that he styled himself with the clothes he wore in real life. When asked if he planned to pursue more acting projects, Janhvi responded hilariously, saying, “Most producers can’t afford him, he’s really quoting high.”

6. Janhvi Kapoor’s advice for Khushi Kapoor if she works with Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh and Ananya Panday

Janhvi shared advice for her sister Khushi if she were to work with certain actors. For Varun Dhawan, Janhvi suggested, “Get ready to babysit.” When it came to Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi quipped, “Only she can get away with being as scandalous as she is, we must not try.” Turning to Ranveer Singh, she advised, “Good is not good enough, prep.” Lastly, for Ananya Panday, Janhvi added, “Just make sure you don’t end up liking the same guy as her.”

7. Khushi Kapoor about Bollywood stars during her rapid fire

Khushi delivered some fiery answers during her rapid-fire session. When asked about things she loves, hates, and tolerates about Janhvi, Khushi responded, “I love her closet, I hate when she goes into my closet. I tolerate her bad timing.”

In terms of actresses whose career graph she would like to replicate, emulate, or admire, Khushi mentioned Alia Bhatt. She also shared some interesting hashtags during the session, including "couple goals" for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, "Man crush Monday" for Ranveer Singh, and "Woman crush Wednesday" for Deepika Padukone.

For all the gossip, entertaining revelations, and laughter, catch the full episode streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

