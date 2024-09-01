Kriti Sanon and rumored BF Kabir Bahia spotted getting goofy together in Greece; VIDEO goes viral

Rumors are swirling that Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is dating UK entrepreneur Kabir Bahia. The buzz began when photos of them vacationing in Greece circulated online, showing the pair enjoying each other's company. The speculation intensified after they were spotted together at a recent party. Adding fuel to the fire, actress Karishma Tanna posted a video from the Greece party where Kriti and Kabir can be seen getting close. The two continue to capture the public's attention as their rumored relationship evolves.

While vacationing in Greece with her husband Varun Bangera, Karishma Tanna took to Instagram to share videos of a lively party at a posh resort. Among the guests, Kriti Sanon and her rumored boyfriend Kabir Bahia were spotted getting cozy, with the clips quickly gaining attention online. In one video, Kriti is seen leaning into Kabir, her arms around him, as she whispers something in his ear. Another video captures the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actress dancing energetically beside her boyfriend.

Recently, Kabir Bahia shared a selfie on Instagram that caught the attention of his rumored girlfriend, who gave it a 'like.' Kabir posted the sunlit photo on Instagram, where he can be seen smiling brightly with his head tilted slightly to the side. Instead of a caption, he added a sun and sunglasses emoji to the post.

Earlier, the Crew actress posted a video featuring her dance performances to classic tracks such as Choli Ke Peeche, Param Sundari, Laal Peeli Ankhiyan, and the title track of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (TBMAUJ). Kabir Bahia reacted to the video with a comment saying, "I am dead," along with a laughing emoji. The actress responded by liking Kabir's comment.

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon was recently featured in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew. Her next project is Do Patti, a film she is producing, alongside Kajol, Tanvi Azmi, and Shaheer Sheikh. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film, which is a mystery crime-thriller with a script by Kanika Dhillon, does not yet have a release date but will be available for streaming on Netflix soon.

