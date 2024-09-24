Not Aamir Khan but THESE two people were sure of Laapataa Ladies’ selection for Oscars 2025, reveals Kiran Rao

The internet is jumping in pride as Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies has been submitted to Oscars 2025. The update has come as a pleasant surprise not only for the team but also for the movie lovers but did you know that Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan were always sure about the film getting recognition?

Adding another feather to its hat, Laapataa Ladies is the official entry from India at the 97th Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Film Category. Backed by Aamir Khan, the film featured Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, and Sparsh Shrivastava in the lead roles along with Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan in important supporting roles.

During a recent conversation with Bollywood Life, Kiran Rao was asked if they were always sure about the film’s selection. In response to this, the proud filmmaker stated that they were all hopeful, but there were also other good films on the list. However, when the announcement was made, it felt surreal.

She went on to share, "It was only Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan who kept saying that they feel it in their gut that this would be a reality. Of course, Aamir, Jyoti (Deshpande) and the whole team are thrilled, but I don’t think anyone expected it to happen this way."

Further talking about their plans to celebrate, Rao shared that their only plan is to put their best foot forward. They will be organizing a small celebration with the cast and crew, but the real celebration will be putting in the work to ensure that the film reaches a wider audience.

Meanwhile, Chhaya Kadam also spoke to News 18 Showsha confessing that she always had a feeling about Laapataa Ladies making the cut. Talking about it, she shared with a laugh, “Mera first reaction yeh tha ki yeh toh hona hi tha (My first reaction was it was bound to happen)! I was and still am extremely happy. But I knew deep down in my heart that this was inevitable.”

The All We Imagine As Light actress revealed that she had spoken to Rao a day before the big announcement. She shared that someone at the San Sebastian Film Festival had told her that Laapataa Ladies had been shortlisted for the Oscars. Elated by the news, she immediately called the filmmaker to congratulate her. However, Rao was in denial, stating that no such news had come and that it would be announced on September 27.

Chhaya was in a no-network zone then and the call got disconnected. Rao thereafter messaged her wishing the best time for her and desiring to meet once she comes back. The actress recalled messaging her, “Thanks, dear. Pan apan Oscar la zaanaar (But we’re going to Oscars)’”.

The Madgaon Express actress mentioned that it was her last message to Kiran before they got the big news. “Once the announcement came about, I texted her again and congratulated her,” she further added.

Laapataa Ladies has been selected out of the list of 29 films that included movies like Animal, Article 370, Maharaja, Hanu-Man, and more.

The lighthearted, satirical story of the film is set against the backdrop of rural India in the early 2000s. Its narrative unfolds around two brides who get exchanged during a train journey. The journey filled with twists and turns begins as their husbands start searching for the real bride. It is currently streaming on the OTT platform, Netflix.

