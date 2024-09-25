Late music maestro Pandit Jasraj's wife Madhura passes away at 86

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Wife of later music veteran Pandit Jasraj, Madhura has left for her heavenly abode. The filmmaker passed away at the age of 86 early this morning (September 25) due to age-related issues. Madhura Ji’s last rites will take place at Mumbai’s Oshiwara Crematorium at 4 PM, as informed by their family spokesperson, Pritam Sharma.

Daughter of legendary filmmaker V Shantaram, Madhura married music maestro Pandit Jasraj in 1962 and is survived by two children—music director Shaarang Dev Pandit and TV personality Durga Jasraj—and grandchildren. The departed soul had a versatile career, including that of a director, producer, and writer.

Besides that, she also wrote several books, including her dad’s biography titled V Shantaram: The Man Who Changed Indian Cinema, detailing his remarkable career as a classical vocalist with the Mewati Gharana. In 2010, Madhura created history by winning the Limca Book of Records for being the oldest debutant director of a feature film. She had directed the Marathi film Aai Tujha Aashirwad, which also featured songs by Pandit Jasraj.

Madhura then also directed a biographical short film on her husband titled Sangeet Martand Jasraj. For the unversed, Padma Vibhushan awardee Pandit Ji died in 2020 at the age of 90 following a cardiac arrest. In an old interview with the Times of India, Pandit Jasraj spoke about his first encounter with Madhura when they met in 1954.

Someone back then had suggested Pandit Ji initiate a conversation with Madhura ji as it could help him with an introduction to her filmmaker father, who was then filming Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baje. "We met briefly and, till 1960, I met her each time I performed in Mumbai. Otherwise, we were not in touch as the phone was an expensive option and since I hardly attended school, writing letters was not for me. In 1960, I stayed in Mumbai for a month, during which time we fell in love. Meanwhile, Madhura's father made inquiries about me, suspecting that I was already married,” Jasraj shared.

The lives and contributions of both Madhura ji and Pandit ji are humbling and we express our deep condolences to their family and friends.

