Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story: Priyanka Chopra gushes over Shekhar Kapur’s daughter Kaveri's song with AR Rahman from her debut film

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur’s daughter Kaveri Kapur recently made her debut with the OTT movie Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story. She stars opposite late actor Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhaan Puri. Priyanka Chopra has now congratulated Kaveri on her first film. She also gushed over her latest song with AR Rahman.

Today, February 11, 2025, the makers of the recent movie Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story unveiled the song Ek Dhaaga Toda Maine across their social media platforms. The track is produced by AR Rahman and written by Prasoon Joshi. It has been sung and composed by Kaveri Kapur, who makes her acting debut with the film.

Soon after the release of the song, Priyanka Chopra shared it on her Instagram Stories. She said, “Congratulations on your debut film @kaverikapur (red heart emoji).” PC further complimented the track, saying, “And what a beautiful song with the amazing @arrahman (sparkles emoji). Lots of love. @shekharkapur @suchitrapublic @kunalkohli @prasoonjoshilive @vardhanpuri02.”

Priyanka Chopra’s story for Kaveri Kapur:

Ek Dhaaga Toda Maine is a heartfelt song that explores the complexities of love and relationships. Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story follows two strangers, Bobby and Rishi, who meet in a foreign country. The film showcases their journey of falling in love. It is directed by Kunal Kohli. The movie is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Mohaan Nadaar and co-produced by Ketki Pandit. It started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar today.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is currently in India. She arrived in Hyderabad last month to begin work on her jungle adventure film with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu. The actress came to Mumbai a few days ago to attend the wedding celebrations of her brother Siddharth Chopra. He tied the knot with Neelam Upadhyaya on February 7, 2025.

Priyanka was joined by her husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie, and parents-in-law Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise Jonas during the functions. PC shared heartwarming glimpses from the marriage ceremony as well as the pre-wedding celebrations, including haldi, mehendi & cocktail, and sangeet. She looked absolutely stunning in her ethnic ensembles.