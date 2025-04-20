Logout’s Babil Khan reveals he once threw his phone into ocean during vacation and the reason will surprise you

Babil Khan is currently enjoying the praise coming his way for his recent film Logout. The young actor has made a conscious choice to keep his social media authentic, steering clear of promotional content. In a conversation with Screen, Babil revealed that he once threw his phone into the ocean during a vacation after a brand contacted him for work. He shared that he prefers to live in the present and, unlike his character in Logout, doesn’t find himself overly attached to social media.

Babil Khan recounted an unusual incident from a vacation in the Andaman. He shared that he once threw his phone into the ocean after receiving a call from a brand asking him to return for a work commitment.

At the time, he was scuba diving and felt the interruption clashed with his desire to live in the moment. Rather than complying, he impulsively tossed his phone into the water, an act he insisted was entirely true.

Babil further reflected on his outlook, stating that he lives life on his own terms and doesn’t allow anyone to dictate his choices. Emphasizing his emotional authenticity, the actor said he experiences life deeply—joy, sadness, and even hate—and though the Logout actor considers himself a shy person, he believes in living to the core.

In Logout, Babil Khan portrays the character of a social media influencer. The film, a cyber thriller helmed by director Amit Golani, is produced by Vipin Agnihotri and penned by Biswapati Sarkar.

It delves into the darker realities of online fame and the emotional strain of constantly being connected. Featuring performances by Rasika Dugal, Gandharv Dewan, and Nimisha Nair, the movie premiered on ZEE5 on April 18.

In a conversation with Connected to India, Babil discussed Logout’s central idea, highlighting how it reflects modern society's heavy reliance on smartphones and how social media often becomes a digital extension of one’s identity.

The Qala actor further elaborated that the narrative centers on the lead character’s desperate need for validation from others. Babil emphasized that the role shows how the protagonist sacrifices self-worth and self-compassion in exchange for approval from an online audience, gradually losing sight of his true self.

Speaking about why he chose the film, The Railway Men actor mentioned that he was particularly drawn to the storyline because the theme of seeking validation from others is a long-standing societal issue—one that remains relevant across time and cultures.

