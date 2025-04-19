Logout star Babil Khan confesses getting addicted to THIS after dad Irrfan Khan’s death: ‘It all happened so suddenly…’

Trigger warning: This article mentions death.

Actor Babil Khan’s latest film Logout made waves as it started premiering on Zee 5 from yesterday (April 18). Recently, he opened up on how he got a lot of attention after the death of his father and late actor Irrfan Khan. He added that everything happened so fast that he didn’t realize that he got addicted to it.

In an interview with News 18, Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan shared that the ‘first wave of validation’ came when everyone started following him on social media and gave me a lot of attention after the late actor’s death. He shared that the love was very addictive. Babil added that he always dreamt of being loved since his childhood. He added, “It all happened so suddenly and I didn’t realise that I was getting addicted to it."

The Logout actor added that that time he felt he was ‘gently and kindly’ moving towards attention. However, he didn’t realize he was being dependent on validation and opinion to know his self-worth. He shared that as time progressed life taught him perfect lessons.

Babil further shared that such validation further resulted in making him feel quite lonely.

Talking about social media, he shared he is always ‘scared’ to post anything there. He added, “I do feel the fear of the ‘what ifs’, the constant barrage of people’s opinions and getting trolled. It’s scary but just because it’s scary, it doesn’t mean that I won’t do it. I know that I’ve to take that step into the darkness and the unknown.”

Babil Khan also added understanding about boundary he cannot cross. He shared that if he opens up much about himself, he won’t be given the chance to show his art and craft. However, he added that even if he gets scared and sits quietly, it will result in him being not real.

For the unversed, Irrfan Khan breathed his last in 2020 after bravely fighting from neuroendocrine cancer.

