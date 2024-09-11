7 Rajkummar Rao comedy movies where humor meets exceptional versatility; Stree 2 to Bareilly Ki Barfi

Rajkummar Rao is an incredibly talented actor in the entertainment industry who has carved a niche for himself. From doing small roles in films to spearheading numerous projects, he surely has come a long way. His prestigious National Award win stands as a testament to his exceptional acting prowess and immense contribution to the film industry. Rao is absolutely remarkable in slipping into diverse roles and getting into the skin of the character. Here, we have curated a list of Rajkummar Rao comedy movies that will you leave in stitches.

7 Rajkummar Rao comedy movies that will tickle your funny bone

1. Stree 2

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Tamannaah Bhatia (cameo)

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Release year: 2024

Genre: Horror comedy

It is the immediate sequel to the 2018 released Stree. Directed by Amar Kaushik, it is the fifth instalment of the horror comedy universe being created by Maddock Films. The film is set after the events of Stree when the Chanderi village is haunted again, and this time, it is Sarkata (a headless monster). Interestingly, it opens up with the ending scene of its prequel. Rajkummar Rao as Vicky appears entertaining, joyful, and comical.

2. Stree

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Release year: 2018

Genre: Horror comedy

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj & DK under the banner of Maddock Films, Stree is set in Chanderi. The film proved to be successful, and the audience praised its supernatural theme. In the movie, Rajkummra Rao plays Vicky, a tailor who meets a mysterious woman (Shraddha Kapoor) and falls in love with her. His punch lines and funny expressions leave a lasting impression on his fans. It would not be wrong to say that Rao's comedic prowess is just as impressive as his ability to take on serious roles.

3. Bareilly Ki Barfi

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, and Seema Pahwa

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Release year: 2017

Genre: Romantic comedy

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, this rom-com follows a free-spirited girl who wants to live life on her own terms. Her life takes a different turn when she ends up reading a book by author Pritam Vidrohi (Rajkummar Rao). In the film, the actor is bullied by Ayushmann Khurrana's character to behave like a rowdy person after the latter makes him leave his salesman job. His simplicity and infused rangbaazi look pleasing onscreen.

4. Ludo

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Asha Negi

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Release year: 2020

Genre: Dark comedy

Helmed by Anurag Basu, Ludo is a perfect blend of comedy, action, crime, and romance, thereby proving to be a complete entertainer. While every character in the movie has a bit of seriousness and humor, Rajkummar Rao stands out in his role as a restaurant owner who has a golden heart. Ludo follows the lives of several individuals whose life stories are intertwined with each other, thanks to a notorious don.

5. Roohi

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Alexx O'Nell, Manav Vij, Sarita Joshi

IMDB Rating: 4.3/10

Release year: 2021

Genre: Horror comedy

With Rajkummar Rao as the lead opposite Janhvi Kapoor, Roohi follows a ghost who abducts brides during their honeymoon. Roohi is an entertaining blend of comedy and thrill. Yet again, Rajkumar pulls off his small-town guy character really well. His goofy smile makes him even more funnier. Undeniably, he shines owing to his comic timing and pitch-perfect expressions.

6. Made In China

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy, Boman Irani, Abhishek Banerjee, Amyra Dastur, Paresh Rawal, Gajraj Rao, Sumeet Vyas

IMDB Rating: 6.2/10

Release year: 2019

Genre: Comedy-drama

Raghuveer, played by Rajkummar Rao, aspires to become an entrepreneur. This Gujarati guy has come up with so many ideas for starting a business that he has reached his wit's end at finding a successful idea. As a result of the constant failures in his way, his business acumen is questioned. At the same time, Raghuveer also deals with the pressure of becoming successful, as his father and brother-in-law are fairly successful.

7. Badhaai Do

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Gulshan Devaiah, Chum Darang, Sheeba Chaddha, Seema Pahwa

IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

Release year: 2022

Genre: Comedy-drama

Like a few other films, Badhaai Do aims to deliver a strong message about taboo subjects by taking the audience on a ride full of laughter and humor. Badhaai Do revolves around the story of Shardul (Rajkummar Rao) and Sumi (Bhumi Pednekar), who create their own world and agree to a marriage of convenience. In the film, Shardul plays a police officer and is hilarious at times.

Besides the above-mentioned Rajkummar Rao comedy movies, you can also watch his pulp-fiction web series, Guns and Gulaabs. The show directed by Raj & DK presents him in another hilarious avatar.

