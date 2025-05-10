Did Ishaan Khatter charge extra for his shirtless scenes in The Royals? His ‘mandatory clause’ will leave you speechless

Ishaan Khatter starred in the series The Royals, which was released on OTT a few days ago. He plays the role of a dashing prince. Ishaan’s shirtless scenes in which he flaunted his physique caught the attention of everyone. Recently, the actor revealed if he charged extra for those sequences. His ‘mandatory clause’ is bound to leave you speechless.

In a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, Ishaan Khatter was asked if he charged extra for his shirtless scenes. In response, he joked that he ‘absolutely’ did. “It’s a mandatory clause that I charge extra for that,” he stated.

Ishaan playfully added, “And I charged them for this. And the show is charged. And keep your batteries charged cause we're bringing it.”

The Royals is created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy. It is directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana. The romantic comedy series revolving around a royal family was released on Netflix on May 9, 2025. Ishaan Khatter has been paired opposite Bhumi Pednekar in the show. It marks their first collaboration.

Looking ahead, Ishaan Khatter is gearing up for the premiere of his movie Homebound, which is headed to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. In an earlier interview with the above-mentioned portal, he had revealed that he had to begin shooting for the film in less than two months after wrapping up The Royals. The actor shared that he had to lose 10 kilos for his character in the Neeraj Ghaywan directorial.

Ishaan is expected to grace the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, which will take place from May 13 to 24, 2025. Homebound has been selected in the Un Certain Regard section. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles.

It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier are the co-producers. Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese has joined the team as the executive producer. Ishaan Khatter had expressed his gratitude to him and called it an ‘honor of a lifetime.’

