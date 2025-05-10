‘If I’m royalty, I might…’: The Royals’ Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter reveal 1 thing they dislike about regal family

The highly anticipated The Royals recently premiered on OTT. In the series, Ishaan Khatter plays the role of a prince, while Bhumi Pednekar portrays an entrepreneur. The story revolves around a dysfunctional royal family. The lead pair recently opened up about what they would like and dislike if they were actually royalty.

In a recent interview with t2Online, Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar of The Royals were asked what they would love and what they wouldn’t like about being part of a royal family. In response, the Dhadak actor called himself a ‘nonconformist’ and revealed that he didn’t like ‘hierarchy.’ He said, “So if I am royalty, I might end up making decisions and signing off on rules that could potentially ruffle a lot of feathers!”

Ishaan added that he was similar to his character Aviraaj in that sense. Regarding what he liked about being royalty was owning the horses.

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar shared that she “would love to keep all the jewels.” She also said she would love to live in a palace, like they did during the time they spent filming in Jaipur.

Bhumi further mentioned that she might feel uncomfortable if she was forced to follow old traditions that haven't changed much. She stated she's not a conventional person and has always questioned the usual ways of doing things. Bhumi added that she might try to bring about some changes, “like having a crown princess instead of a crown prince.”

The Royals can be streamed on Netflix. The synopsis on the streaming platform said, “When charming Prince Aviraaj meets Sophia, a self-made girl boss, the worlds of royalty and startups collide in a whirlwind of romance and ambition.”

Alongside Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, the cast includes Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra, and Luke Kenny.

The series is directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana. It is created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy.

