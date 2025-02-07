Loveyapa and Badass Ravikumar Movie LIVE UPDATES: Khushi Kapoor’s rumored BF Vedang calls rom-com ‘must watch’, Himesh Reshammiya starrer suggested 5 changes by CBFC
Valentine’s week officially starts today, i.e. February 7, 2025. While several cult classics are re-releasing on the special day, two big fresh releases have also piqued everyone’s attention—Loveyapa and Badass Ravi Kumar.
Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa is headlined by Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. The catchy and upbeat songs of the rom-com are already ruling the internet, whereas Himesh Reshammiya’s Badass Ravi Kumar is a spin-off of his iconic character Ravi Kumar from his action-musical entertainer, The Xpose.
Both films are generating an equal amount of buzz on the internet, and excitement around them is quite palpable. Adding to the fervor, we’ve initiated a live blog to keep you all informed about the latest updates around both releases.