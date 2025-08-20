Fallout Season 2 Gets a Release Date: Teaser Reveals New Vegas, Deathclaw and Justin Theroux as Robert House

Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films have officially confirmed that Fallout Season 2 will premiere on December 17, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video. The eight-episode season will release one episode weekly, leading up to the finale on February 4, 2026. Fans will be able to stream it globally in English, along with dubs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

New teaser trailer unveiled at Gamescom 2025

The big reveal came during gamescom Opening Night Live, where a teaser trailer for the upcoming season was shown to a crowd of over 5,000 fans. Executive producers Jonathan Nolan, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, and Graham Wagner joined stars Ella Purnell and Aaron Moten on stage to discuss the season’s stakes and storyline.

The teaser gave fans their first look at the deadly Deathclaw and introduced a new cast member, Justin Theroux, who will play the iconic character Robert House.

What to expect in Fallout Season 2

Season 2 will pick up right after the explosive finale of Season 1 and take viewers into the Mojave wasteland and the neon-lit chaos of New Vegas. Favorite characters Lucy (Ella Purnell), Maximus (Aaron Moten), and The Ghoul (Walton Goggins) will continue their journeys, with higher stakes and new dangers ahead.

The series remains rooted in the spirit of the video game franchise, blending dark humor, survival, and the clash between the haves and have-nots in a world where little is left to fight for.

Fallout’s global success on Prime Video

Since its debut, Fallout has become one of Prime Video’s biggest hits, drawing over 100 million viewers worldwide. It ranks among the top three most-watched shows ever on the platform.

Produced by Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks, the series is led by executive producers Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner, Todd Howard, and Athena Wickham.

Season One is currently available to stream on Prime Video for fans who want to revisit the story before the next chapter arrives.

