Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release: When and where to watch Pawan Kalyan’s historical action film online after box office disaster

The Pawan Kalyan-starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu hit the big screens on July 24, 2025. Following its disappointing theatrical run, the movie is now heading to an OTT platform.

When and where to watch Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit will release on Amazon Prime Video from August 20, 2025. Taking to social media, Nidhhi Agerwal wrote, “After all the love and roar in theaters, our epic saga #HariHaraVeeraMallu is ready to conquer your screens on OTT!.”

Official trailer and plot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Hari Hara Veera Mallu tells the story of Veera Mallu, an outlaw similar to Robin Hood. Initially recruited by the King of Kollur, the warrior impresses Qutub Shah, who entrusts him with a mission to retrieve the Koh-i-Noor from Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

What follows is an alternative historical perspective, with the mission of reclaiming the diamond and elements of personal vendetta deeply embedded within it. Will Veera Mallu succeed in his mission, and what emotional scars does he hold within him, form the crux of the story.

Cast and crew of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Hari Hara Veera Mallu features Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. The ensemble cast also includes Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Sathyaraj, Vikramjeet Virk, Ayyappa P. Sharma, Dalip Tahil, Sachin Khedekar, Raghu Babu, and many more in key roles.

The movie is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and AM Jyothi Krishna, based on a screenplay by Jagarlamudi and Sai Madhav Burra. The historical action drama had music composed by MM Keeravani.

Gnana Shekar VS and Manoj Paramahamsa handled cinematography, while Praveen KL edited the flick.

Pawan Kalyan’s next movie

Pawan Kalyan will next appear in the lead role for the gangster action film, They Call Him OG. The Sujeeth directorial has Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist and is slated to release on September 25, 2025.

Looking ahead, the actor-politician also has Ustaad Bhagat Singh in the pipeline.

