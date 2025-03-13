Maheep Kapoor says fillers made her look like a ‘clown’ in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives S2; shares CRUCIAL advice for women

Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor became a household name after her stint in Netflix’s drama reality show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The first season of the show was released in 2020 and most recently, the star wife shared her first reaction when Karan Johar told her about making the show. She even admitted getting fillers before the second season of the show.

While speaking with Filmfare, Maheep Kapoor talked about her own reality show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. She admitted that she “couldn't believe” when Karan Johar told her that he was making a show around Bollywood wives.

Kapoor stated she was scared to come out of the comfortable cocoon she had made for herself all these years, but Johar insisted her to do the show, which she said yes to after speaking to her kids.

In addition to this, during the conversation, Maheep also talked about using fillers and Botox while reflecting on the struggles of being in front of the camera at this age. According to her, the first season was innocent and magical, but by the second season, she had fillers.

She explained that looking at herself on the screen made her conscious, as every angle was captured on the screen.

The star wife then shared, “By season 2, I did fillers. And I looked like a clown. It didn’t suit me at all. I had to wait for them to dissolve, settle in. Now they are out of my face, I will never ever do fillers again. I’ve got a round face, they suit certain faces. Just a little bit of advice for women who are thinking of it- always go to a good doctor”.

Advertisement

In her trademark humorous style, Maheep opined that Botox is ‘just amazing’ as it freshens up one’s face but filler according to her is like “taking a pump in a flat tyre, and you’re pumping. But you get over-pumped, and you look like a balloon." Expressing her love for Botox, she stated it is like freezing...ironing, and taking out the wrinkles.

The third season of the show, Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives was released last year in 2024 and also featured Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Shalini Passi, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, and more.