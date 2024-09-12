Malaika Arora’s father Anil Mehta’s post-mortem report states ‘multiple injuries’ as cause of death: Report

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of death and suicide.

In an unfortunate incident, Anil Mehta, the father of Malaika Arora, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, leaving the family in deep mourning. Recent reports indicate that a post-mortem has been carried out, revealing that ‘multiple injuries’ were the cause of his death.

A News 18 report has disclosed that Anil Mehta, Malaika Arora’s father, underwent a post-mortem on Wednesday night at approximately 8 p.m. The examination revealed that his death was due to multiple injuries.

Earlier, investigating officers pointed to a possible suicide. ANI has reported that DCP Crime Branch Raj Tilak Roshan mentioned that Anil Mehta's body was found on the 6th floor of his residence. He noted that further investigations are underway, with forensic teams on-site and the body being sent for a post-mortem examination. While the preliminary assessment indicates suicide, a thorough investigation is ongoing.

As per a report by India Today, shortly before the incident, Anil Mehta had called his daughters, Malaika and Amrita, and expressed his exhaustion by saying, "I'm tired." Earlier reports indicated that Malaika Arora, who was in Pune at the time, swiftly returned to Mumbai upon hearing about her father's death. She and her sister, Amrita Arora, hurried to their mother's residence to support their family during this challenging period.

On Wednesday evening, Malaika Arora issued an emotional statement announcing the passing of her father, Anil Mehta. The message read, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support, and respect.”

Meanwhile, Anil Mehta's final rites were held today, with numerous friends from the industry arriving to pay their respects. Among those present were Malaika Arora's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, accompanied by his wife Sshura Khan; Kareena Kapoor Khan, who attended with Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor; as well as Arjun Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Sajid Khan with Farah Khan, and many others.

Pinkvilla extends its condolences to Malaika Arora and her family, wishing them strength during this difficult time.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

