Maharani 4: Makers continue THIS tradition for Huma Qureshi-led show; can you guess?

The much-awaited political drama Maharani recently made waves after announcing its comeback with the fourth season. They already grabbed headlines during their first three seasons and for all the right reasons. Ever since the announcement, fans have been eagerly waiting for its release. Amid this, a recent report stated that the makers continue the tradition of shooting in real locations for this Huma Qureshi-led show. This time they are shooting in scorching heat in Bhopal to bring ‘rawness and realism’ to the show.

As per a report in Mid-day, the Bhopal schedule of Maharani season 4 is very important and Huma Qureshi will be filming in 40 degrees there. A source told the portal, “Creator Subhash Kapoor shot the past three seasons in real locations. This time too, he wants to capture the rawness and realism that Bhopal offers.”

The source further added, “There are scenes where Huma’s character is addressing huge gatherings under the sun. It’s difficult to work in the scorching heat,” said the insider.”

While talking to the same portal, Huma Qureshi also opened up on returning with her role as Rani Bharti again in Maharani 4. Calling it ‘slipping into old skin’, she shared that her role is more fierce this season making fans excited.

Meanwhile, the teaser of the show was released earlier and received much appreciation from fans and netizens. Huma was indeed seen in a more fierce role, exuding boss vibes and how! Her hard-hitting dialogues are absolutely the cherry on top.

The actress’ message in the teaser is clear that she isn’t running behind power but her family, which is the entire Bihar. She also warned that anybody trying to threaten her family would have to face her.

SonyLIV dropped the eraser with the caption, “Ho jaiye taiyaar Maharani ka swagat karne chauthi baar! #MaharaniS4 teaser out now!”

On the work front, Huma Qureshi will next be seen in Jolly LLB 3 alongside Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. After several delays and clashes, the legal comedy-drama is now all set to release on September 19, 2025.

