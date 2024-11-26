Wonder where Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s dreamy wedding scene in 2 States was shot? Revelation will leave you stunned

Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film 2 States is a beloved classic in Bollywood. With its intercultural backdrop and unforgettable music, it has truly won the hearts of many fans. Recently, the Singham Again star surprised everyone by sharing that the enchanting dream wedding scene in the movie was filmed in Madh Island.

In a recent conversation with Mashable India, Arjun Kapoor talked about the iconic dream wedding sequence in 2 States. He recalled after the film was released, people used to come up to them asking where the temple actually was. It is then he revealed that it wasn’t an actual temple, but a special set created in Madh Island.

The Singham Again remembered shooting for 4 days on the location. He further highlighted that it is amazing to make cinema come alive with the right technicians, citing the names of– director Abhishek Varman, cinematographer Binod Pradhan, and the production designer, Amrita Mahal.

He further admitted that the music of the film added to the mystery and aura of that dream wedding. "Ye dream wedding madh island mein ho rahi thi (This dream wedding was happening in Madh Island)," he quipped.

Arjun further continued by pointing out that the song Mast Magan has transcended generations and that the film is aging well. He mentioned that a lot of people related to the film, especially the engineering students and the IIM crowd, who met their partners in the college.

Advertisement

The actor stressed the hardships of relationships not necessarily because of family circumstances but also because of their long-distance nature and financial implications. The Ishaqzaade actor also acknowledged that the film was released at a point when startups and corporate culture were in a boom and resonated with a lot of people.

Arjun credited Varman for seeing him as a "geek Krish" stating that his career before 2 states was going in one direction with him doing intense, deep-rooted, and angsty films. He also shared that he could relate most to the character then and there was a lot of him in the film jokingly adding apart from Education.

Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in No Entry 2.

ALSO READ: All is well between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai? Speculations arise as Shweta sends THIS to diva’s sister-in-law