The Family Man Season 3: After Paatal Lok, Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat's show also to be based in Nagaland? Here’s proof

Rumors are swirling that Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat’s The Family Man Season 3 might be released sooner than expected. As fans eagerly await the highly anticipated third season, it seems that after exploring the northern and southern regions of India in the first two seasons, the show is now set to explore the eastern side, primarily Nagaland, for the upcoming season. Curious to know why we think so? Scroll down to find out!

Back in September 2024, Dalip Tahil who will also be seen in the new season of The Family Man, gave fans a glimpse of the picturesque beauty of Nagaland through his Instagram Story.

The photo, presumably taken from his hotel room window, showcased a stunning landscape covered with hills and lush greenery. Adding to the charm was a vibrant rainbow stretching across the cloudy sky. Along with the post, Dalip wrote, “Rainbow in my window, beautiful Nagaland. Family Man 3.”

See proof here:

On September 19, 2024, Shreya Dhanwanthary shared a picture with her co-stars Manoj Bajpayee and Sharib Hashmi on her Instagram Stories. In the photo, the trio is seen smiling for the camera, with Shreya and Sharib striking playful poses.

Manoj Bajpayee, dressed in a blue T-shirt and black trousers, stands in the centre. A side note on the picture read, “With our number 1 man.”

All signs point to The Family Man Season 3 being set in Nagaland, and here’s why we believe so. The second season ended on a gripping cliffhanger, hinting at the next season revolving around the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

As the storyline expands, it appears that the show will explore the eastern part of India, primarily Nagaland, adding a fresh and intriguing backdrop to the narrative.

With glimpses of Nagaland shared by cast members like Dalip Tahil and buzz about the show’s new setting, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the upcoming season will delve into uncharted territory, blending action, thrill, and regional authenticity.

A recent report by Filmibeat suggests that The Family Man Season 3 is likely to premiere after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in 2025.

The upcoming IPL season is set to begin on March 22 and will conclude on May 25, 2025. Considering the show’s previous release patterns, it is highly likely that the makers will factor this into their scheduling.

Created by Raj and DK, The Family Man follows the story of Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee), a middle-class man who secretly works as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC). The series also stars Priyamani, Neeraj Madhav, Sharad Kelkar, and Sunny Hinduja in pivotal roles.