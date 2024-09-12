Meet actor who worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, ventured into production and direction; lived with somebody else’s wife for 20 years

Many talented individuals in the industry have made a name for themselves through their supporting roles. Let's explore the filmography of an actor who collaborated with stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, yet chose to pursue his career behind the camera.

We’re talking about none other than Deepak Tijori, a name who is known for his memorable supporting roles in many 90s films. He made his acting debut with the blockbuster 1990 release, Aashiqui. Despite a supporting role, his prominence grew, and he was later seen in movies like Khiladi, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Ghulam, and Baadshah among others.

In addition to this, he later ventured into direction with his debut film, Oops! The film made on the subject of male strippers was quite a controversial subject at the time of its release in 2003. This was followed by Fareb, Khamoshh... Khauff Ki Raat, Tom, Dick, and Harry, Fox, Do Lafzon Ki Kahani. His last directorial was Tipppsy released earlier this year starring Kainaat Arora, Alankrita Sahai and more.

Furthermore, Deepak also participated in the first season of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss as a replacement for Salil Ankola. This was done as a result of Ankola’s eviction following an agreement that he had signed with Balaji Telefilms, which refrained him from participating or acting in television shows made by other production houses.

Tijori also has a production house Tijori Films that produced television serials. One of his most popular serials was Rishtey. Most recently, Tijori launched his own music label, Tijori Music, with the release of its first song Gumshuda.

Having a roller-coaster professional career, the actor’s personal life was no less than a whirlwind. The news was rather a shock when it was revealed that Deepak spent 20 years of his life with wife Shivani Taneja, only to find out that she was not his wife legally.

Following their frequent disputes, his wife filed for a divorce from Deepak and during the proceedings, it came to light that Shivani was not legally married to Deepak, as she was already married to someone else. An investigation by Deepak’s lawyer revealed that Shivani’s first marriage was still legally valid and that she had never divorced her first husband.

