Meet actor born to superstar dad, inspired by Govinda, couldn't become successful and is now stepping into filmmaking

Mithun Chakraborty is a veteran star who has been entertaining the audience for decades. Walking in his father’s footsteps, Namashi Chakraborty also decided to become an actor and join showbiz. Last year, the youngster made his acting debut with Rajkumar Santoshi’s Bad Boy opposite another newcomer, Amrin Qureshi.

Reports suggest that Namashi Chakraborty is also into comedy and is often seen performing standup at popular spots in the city. After completing his schooling in Tamil Nadu, he took dance training from Shiamak Davar’s institute and also joined an acting school to learn about the skill. He even worked as a film review writer before switching lanes. Even though is born to the Dadasaheb Phalke Award-winner and Yogeeta Bali, the 32-year-old didn’t enjoy the privilege that many insiders do. The aspiring actor had to work his way into getting his debut movie Bad Boy with filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi.

While talking to The Times Of India, the younger son of Mithun Da stated that his parents had no idea when he signed his first movie. In fact, even the filmmaker wasn’t aware that Namashi was the son of the ‘Disco Dancer’. However, Raj kept stating that he looked like the senior actor. He also revealed that he had an obsession with becoming an actor and had no ‘Plan B’. While he was highly influenced by his father and actor Shah Rukh Khan, it was Govinda who inspired him to join films. Namashi Chakraborty has three siblings, Mahaakshay, Ushmey, and Dishani Chakraborty, all of whom are in the entertainment industry. “I have some mannerisms of SRK, Govinda, and my dad,” he told the publication.

While he is only starting in the industry, the actor also stated that he was once replaced after shooting for a film for nearly ten days. “I have come up the hard way. I auditioned for a film for the third lead and got rejected,” he reportedly told TOI. While he is eager to work with Sara Ali Khan and Triptii Dimri, Namashi thinks that Saif Ali Khan’s daughter is the sexiest of them all. For the unversed, the upcoming star also acted and directed the short film, Hero, back in 2013 and worked as an assistant director in the film led by his brother Mahaakshay. He also featured in the 2023 movie India Fashion Factory with Nikki Tamboli.

During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Mithun Chakraborty spoke about his son Namashi and the hardships he went through in his acting career. He told us, “I would like to say that Namashi faced a lot of pain. I say pain in the sense that I knew everything. That he is going to give an audition and how people have behaved with him. They didn't even let him stand. I know everything. When he came out, they would know that he is Mithun Da's (my) son and the people inside would be like 'Oh my God. What did we do'. I do feel the guilt. Then I think that there are so many like me; when I came into the industry.”

The Kashmir Files star further added, “There are so many people in Mumbai that are struggling. Thinking that, then I felt that one must go through it. He has gone through it. The film that he has got is totally his. Neither me, nor anyone, ever called anyone up. For everyone, I'm the same. You have to win in life. You have to fight. You have to fight on your own. He's lucky that the producer is very good.”

After trying his luck in acting, Namashi is reportedly going to step into filmmaking. News18 quoted a now-deleted post by the lad on his social media that mentioned the same. According to the publication, he penned in the post, “On my birthday today, I announce my first venture as a director, to be made under my home production MYRND MOVIES. I will also essay the lead role in the film.”

Are you waiting to see what Namashi brings to the table as a director?

