‘Because of who I am, it’s tough to trust’, claims Karan Johar as he REGRETS not being in relationship; says he's still on anxiety medication

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to anxiety.

Bollywood’s well-known filmmaker Karan Johar has never been one to hold back when it comes to sharing personal truths. Recently, he opened up about his relationship status and shared that he is single. He added that he regrets not being in a relationship and acknowledged the difficulty of finding trust, attributing it to the person he is. The filmmaker also spoke about his ongoing struggle with anxiety and disclosed that he still continues to be on medication.

In an interview with Raj Shamani, Karan Johar opened up about his longing for a personal life, admitting that he currently doesn’t have one. He expressed, “I wish I could be in a relationship. I am not in a relationship. Because of who I am, it’s tough to trust easily or be... I don’t know, but it’s tough for me. The one thing that I regret in my life or an empty, dark, or unfulfilled area is the area of not being in a relationship.”

KJo also opened up about his struggle with social anxiety and shared that it began affecting him over the past two to three years. He admitted that being in a closed space without a visible exit in a crowd makes him uneasy.

Karan also shared that he is known to attend all the B-town parties, but clarified that he doesn't stay there more than a few minutes. According to him, he has also stopped hosting parties due to the discomfort, as he avoids social interaction.

The filmmaker further recalled a distressing incident when he had a panic attack while attending an event. He recalled 'perspiring' and uncontrollable shaking in his hands and feet. A concerned friend quickly took him aside and offered him water before he decided to leave.

He shared that he went straight to a doctor as he feared it might be a cardiac arrest, but he was instead diagnosed with an anxiety attack. KJo added, "I met my psychologist. Then I started medication. And I'm still on it. Mein roz khata hu dawai and hopefully, slowly I'll wean it off."

Karan Johar also opened up about his loneliness, describing it as a constant presence in his life. He shared that despite being surrounded by friends, family, and the warmth of his children, he felt isolated. However, he added that he is lonely but not unhappy.

Johar explained that his inability to express his innermost thoughts contributes to his loneliness. He finds it difficult to share his feelings openly, fearing that his emotions might become a burden to others.

Karan admitted that he has undergone therapy sessions, but has stopped going for them. Revealing the reason behind the same, he said that he is becoming his own therapist, engaging in self-conversations to deal with his inner conflicts.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

