After the historic success of Magadheera, Eega, Bahubali Franchise and RRR, SS Rajamouli is all set for his next directorial, a yet untitled jungle adventure fronted by Mahesh Babu. The film features Priyanka Chopra as the female lead with Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist. The shooting is presently underway, and we hear that SS Rajamouli is in the process of making the biggest spectacle of Indian Cinema. According to sources close to the development, SS Rajamouli’s next is deeply rooted in the Indian history, and is also aided with mythological elements.

A source shares, “The core conflict of the jungle adventure unfolds in Kashi, and the makers are looking to recreate the land of Shiva in Hyderabad, as it’s logistically difficult to can a film of this scale at real locations. The plot of SSR x SSMB is deeply rooted in the history of Kaashi, as the divine past leads to an unforgettable adventure in the present. Kashi serves itself as a very important character of the film.” The filmmaker is looking to shoot the film in a hybrid format – at real loctions in the forests, as also at massively mounted sets recreating the monumental places of India.

Advertisement

“Right from forests, to river to caves – SS Rajamouli is looking to take the audience on an unforgettable adventure in different landscapes. Some of the most virgin locations of India and Africa are being explore to provide an unforgettable cinematic experience,” the source adds. While Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj have already started shooting for the film, Priyanka Chopra is expected to embark on the journey with Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj from Today in Odisha, where key forest sequences are being filmed. “SSMB 29 will be Priyanka Chopra’s comeback project in India. She is crafting a massive return to the home-turf, and what better than a global project like this to announce the return,” the source informs.

Advertisement

SSMB 29 will be presented by a global studio, as the idea is to make an Indian Film at par the world standards. An official announcement of SSMB 29 is expected to be made in the next few months, and the film is confirmed for a Summer 2027 release. Apart from the trio of Mahesh, Priyanka and Prithviraj, a big ensemble has been cast for the film and the names have been kept underwraps for now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!