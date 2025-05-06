Shah Rukh Khan MET Gala Priyanka Chopra Jonas Diljit Dosanjh Gram Chikitsalay Bhumi Pednekar kiara advani, met gala 2025 Avneet Kaur Instagram Kiara Advani MET Gala 2025 outfit shah rukh khan, met gala 2025 Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025

Shah Rukh Khan’s MET Gala 2025 debut look is Alia Bhatt approved, and we couldn’t agree more

Shah Rukh Khan made his grand debut at the MET Gala 2025, and even Alia Bhatt couldn’t stop herself from praising the superstar.

By Rajni Singh
Published on May 06, 2025  |  08:12 AM IST |  12K
Shah Rukh Khan’s MET Gala 2025 debut look is Alia Bhatt approved, and we couldn’t agree more
Picture Courtesy: Pooja Dadlani/Alia Bhatt Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan made a spectacular debut at the MET Gala 2025, and the internet can’t stop talking about it. The superstar turned heads on fashion's biggest night, dressed in a striking Sabyasachi ensemble that perfectly blended elegance and charisma. Fans weren’t the only ones in awe; even Alia Bhatt couldn’t hold back her admiration. When SRK’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, shared a photo of his look on Instagram, Alia said just one word: “Legend.” The comment quickly went viral, echoing the sentiments of millions who witnessed the King of Bollywood make his mark on the global stage.

Advertisement

See the post here: 


ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan’s MET Gala 2025 look disappoints netizens as they feel ‘its Johnny Depp style’

Credits: Pinkvilla
About The Author
Rajni Singh

With 4 years of experience in entertainment journalism and a postgrad degree in broadcast journalism...

Advertisement

Latest Articles