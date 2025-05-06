Shah Rukh Khan’s MET Gala 2025 debut look is Alia Bhatt approved, and we couldn’t agree more

Explore All Korean Categories

Met Gala 2025: Rosé confirms new BLACKPINK music is on the way; teases 'different approach' ahead of world tour

Met Gala 2025: BLACKPINK's Rosé turns head in Anthony Vaccarello tuxedo and dramatic cape; see pic

Met Gala 2025: SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups channels BOSS energy in grey suit for debut appearance; see pic

Met Gala 2025: BLACKPINK's Jennie and Gigi Hadid exude royalty in a sweet moment before walking blue carpet; see pic

Met Gala 2025: Watch BLACKPINK's Lisa turns rockstar on debut appearance in sheer jacket and stockings

Met Gala 2025: BLACKPINK’s Jennie shuts down the blue carpet in black and white Chanel fit

J-Hope is ready for BTS to come to India; watch as singer reacts to fans' wish to hear Mona Lisa live

Baeksang Arts Awards 2025 Top Wins: When Life Gives You Tangerines triumphs over Lovely Runner, Ju Ji Hoon and Jeon Do Yeon grab big nods

Baeksang Arts Awards 2025: IU's Aesun reunites with When Life Gives You Tangerines daughter at the 61st ceremony