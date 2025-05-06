Shah Rukh Khan’s MET Gala 2025 debut look is Alia Bhatt approved, and we couldn’t agree more
Shah Rukh Khan made his grand debut at the MET Gala 2025, and even Alia Bhatt couldn’t stop herself from praising the superstar.
Shah Rukh Khan made a spectacular debut at the MET Gala 2025, and the internet can’t stop talking about it. The superstar turned heads on fashion's biggest night, dressed in a striking Sabyasachi ensemble that perfectly blended elegance and charisma. Fans weren’t the only ones in awe; even Alia Bhatt couldn’t hold back her admiration. When SRK’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, shared a photo of his look on Instagram, Alia said just one word: “Legend.” The comment quickly went viral, echoing the sentiments of millions who witnessed the King of Bollywood make his mark on the global stage.

