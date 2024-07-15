Mickey Dhamejani who played junior Hrithik Roshan in Koi... Mil Gaya and Krrish plans to make acting comeback

Mickey Dhamejani, who is known for playing young Hrithik Roshan in Koi... Mil Gaya and Krrish, recently went viral on social media and made the fans nostalgic. Even though Mickey is an eye surgeon now, netizens suggested him to make a comeback as an actor.

Well, he has good news for all the fans now.

Mickey Dhamejani plans to return to acting

Apart from Koi... Mil Gaya and Krrish, Mickey Dhamjani played memorable roles as a child actor in several films like Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Ishq Vishk, Eat Pray and Love and TV serials like Gharwali Uparwali. While people loved him in all his roles, the memories got refreshed when one of his videos on Instagram went viral.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Mickey shared his happiness to be back in the limelight and also revealed that he may soon be back as an actor in the upcoming Bollywood film. He said that his intention was never to go viral and things happened organically.

Talking about his plans to make a comeback, he said that he is open to opportunities in Bollywood and Hollywood while also sharing that he is in talks for a Bollywood project. "However, my family and I will decide together (if and what to take up),” he said.

Mickey on his memories with Hrithik Roshan

Mickey also opened up about his memories with Hrithik Roshan from the sets of Koi... Mil Gaya and Krrish. He recalled a drive from Chandigarh to Manali along with Hrithik. Mickey shared that his results were announced, and HR gifted him and his sister bounty chocolates. "He even invited me to his house and coached me, teaching me his hand movements and body language since I portrayed a young version of him in the film,” he said.

Mickey on his plans to contribute to society

While Mickey wants to continue acting, his real desire is to contribute positively to society. Talking about it he said that he wants to be part of a Karan Johar or Yash Raj project. However, the purpose is not just to become a mainstream movie star because, after all, he is an ophthalmologist. He said that he wants to take whatever opportunities come his way, for the greater good of society.

Well, we look forward to seeing him create his magic in future films.

