Mika Singh admits being 'upset' with Anant Ambani after singing at his wedding festivities for THIS reason; says 'I did not…'

Mika Singh is known for making bold statements and energetic music performances. The singer who was amongst the performers at the grand wedding of Businessman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, with Radhika Merchant, recently expressed his disappointment with the groom. He mentioned that the people close to the family received expensive watches but he didn't get one, so he requested Anant Ambani to send him one if he saw the video interview.

In an interview with The Lallantop, Mika Singh shared that he was disappointed with Anant Ambani. Although the singer acknowledged he enjoyed performing at Anant's grand wedding in July 2024, one incident upset him. He revealed that, unlike others, he missed out on a special gift of expensive watches received by others.

He said, "I went to perform at Ambani's wedding. There, he distributed a lot of money to everyone, even me. But I am angry about one thing: I did not get the watch that all the other close people got."

Further, the singer humorously addressed Anant as brother and made a playful request, mentioning, "I am also your younger brother. Please send me a watch if you hear this."

Despite not getting a watch, Mike admitted that he was generously paid for his energetic performance at the wedding. He didn't share the exact figures but hinted that it was a large amount that was enough for him to survive for the next five years on it.

At the same time, the Aaj Ki Party singer reflected on the changing times in the music landscape and the changing perception of artists who perform at weddings. He recalled that when he sang earlier with his brother at weddings, others would feel bad for them. However, now everyone does it and earns a decent amount from performing at weddings.

For the uninitiated, Mika Singh made his singing debut in 1998 with the release of his album Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag, which was loved by the audiences. His popular songs include Jab We Met's Mauja Hi Mauja, Jab We Met, Bas Ek King, Dhanno and more.

