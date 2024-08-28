Mirzapur actor Vijay Varma recalls 'lowest' phase in life when he had Rs 18 in bank account; 'Meri baat-cheet nahin ho rahi thi pitaji se'

Actor Vijay Varma, who received recognition with Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Pink in 2016, is one of the most versatile actors in current times. Best known for his work in Mirzapur, Pink, and Gully Boy, Vijay is now gearing up for his upcoming series, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. Vijay Varma recently recalled when he went through the 'lowest' phase of his life when he had Rs 18 in his bank account. The Mirzapur actor shared that he wasn't on talking terms with his father back then.

During his new interview with Shubhankar Mishra on YouTube, Vijay Varma was asked if the rumor of him having Rs 18 in his bank account was true. To which, Vijay agreed that the incident indeed took place in his life.

Calling it the "lowest low" phase, the Lust Stories 2 actor recalled that he could either eat panipuri worth Rs 12 or idli worth Rs 13, with Rs 18 in his bank balance. The host quizzed him about why he was in that situation, as he hailed from a family with a comfortable income.

The Gully Boy actor stated that he had stopped asking for money from his family. "Meri baat-cheet ho nahin rahi thi mere pitaji se (I wasn't on talking terms with my father)," Vijay expressed.

"Aur mujhe kisi samjhdaar aadmi ne bola ki jab tak tera rent aur basic kharcha aata rahega, tu hilega nahin. Tere andar jo fire hai usko thoda jalane de...(An intelligent person had told me that till the time you are getting money for rent and basic expenses, you won't move. You have a fire inside; let it burn)," he added. Vijay remembered his condition of feeling like he had lost everything.

In IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, Vijay Varma portrays Captain Devi Sharan, the pilot during the 1999 hijacking. The series, directed by Anubhav Sinha and starring Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, and Dia Mirza, will premiere on Netflix on August 29 this year. It depicts the events of the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814.

