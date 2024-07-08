Mirzapur Season 3: Ali Fazal aka Guddu Bhaiya says Peaky Blinders' success inspired team when they had doubts

After a long wait, Mirzapur season 3 is finally out and fans can't stop talking about it on social media. While everyone is enjoying seeing the comeback of Guddu Bhaiya (Ali Fazal) and Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu Sharma) is being sorely missed.

Ali Fazal recently shared how the team of Mirzapur wasn't sure if the audience would like to see 3rd season of the show, but they were inspired by the success of the British series Peaky Blinders.

Ali Fazal on having doubts about Mirzapur season 3

Now that Mirzapur season 3 has finally started streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Ali Fazal has opened up about how the team had doubts about the public's reaction to it. During an interview with India Today, Ali shared that season 3 was challenging because we were always wondering if it will work.

Further talking about how the success of Cillian Murphy boosted their morale, he said, "I can’t think of (any other series)...maybe Peaky Blinders. I'm not comparing ourselves to that, but I'm saying because of them coming out with so many seasons, so then, also be mindful that you have to keep up with the world, and characters. I think that’s the challenge we focus on.”

The Fukrey actor also said that when the first season came out, he didn't know it would get so famous. He knew that this form of storytelling would work because he had seen it working in the West. "I was pretty sure that if the story is done right, there’s going to be an audience for it," he said while adding that it was a different medium that was catching up.

More about Mirzapur

Mirzapur is a Hindi crime thriller series created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna. Apart from Ali Fazal, the show also features Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Vikrant Massey, Rasika Dugal, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and others.

The first season of Mirzapur was released in 2018 and proved to be a massive hit. In 2020, the makers came up with 2nd season and now 4 years later, it's 3rd season has started streaming.

