Mohabbatein: Orry turns Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in his hilarious take on Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan-led film’s iconic scenes; WATCH

Directed by Aditya Chopra, Mohabbatein is one of the iconic movies to be produced in Hindi cinema. The film was headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai. It also starred Jimmy Sheirgill, Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Kim Sharma, Jugal Hansraj, and Preeti Jhangiani as leads. Recently, Orry turned Aishwarya in his hilarious take on the scenes of Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan-led film, Mohabbatein.

Orry took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of himself featuring the OG Mohabbatein actress Kim Sharma. Orry and Kim recreated Aishwarya Rai's iconic movements of passing around her co-stars in the film.

In the clip, Kim stands on the floor with her eyes closed. She is wearing a shawl in the sequence. Orry roams around her as late legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar's voice plays in the background.

The second sequence shows Kim sporting woollen wear including a shawl, gloves, and cap. The actress then gets tired, and the shawl drops from her shoulder. In the third scene, Orry crosses Kim as she sprinkles water on herself while standing in the bathtub. She is holding a hand shower.

In a fast-forward moment, Orry is then seen moving round and round with a shawl in his hand. The social media star accompanied her post with a funny caption. "No Kim Sharma was held hostage," he wrote.

Watch the video here:

Kim Sharma dropped a reaction in the comment section. She posted a zipper-mouth face emoji, to which Orry wrote, "who gave u ur phone back (sic)!"

An Instagram user praised Kim for getting into the shower for this recreation. The Mohabbatein actress wrote, "As you know I didn't have a choice I was held hostage." Orry replied to it, "No Kim as per my caption you were not and captions don’t lie."

For the uninitiated, Kim Sharma was paired with Jugal Hansraj in Mohabbatein. Aishwarya as Megha, who is in love with SRK's character Raj Aryan Malhotra, dies in the film. Her spirit is shown moving around other actors in the 2000 YRF film.

Shamita Shetty was cast as Uday Chopra's love interest. Preeti Jhangiani and Jimmy Sheirgill played lovers.

