Mom-to-be Kiara Advani adores furry companions in new PIC; her pregnancy glow is unmissable

Kiara Advani recently delighted her admirers by sharing the news of her pregnancy. The actress is expecting her first child with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra. She has been making public appearances since the announcement. In a new picture, Kiara was seen adoring her furry companions. Her pregnancy glow was absolutely unmissable.

Today, March 3, 2025, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram Stories and shared a new picture of herself. She was seen sitting on a couch with two puppies in her arms. Kiara looked at them with a smile. The actress was in a beautiful dress with a floral print.

Have a look at Kiara Advani’s photo here!

Netizens couldn’t stop gushing over the picture and shared it across social media platforms. One person said, “Pet mama gonna be a baby mama soon,” while another wrote, “So cute.” Many others showered Kiara with red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Kiara was wearing the same dress in which she was spotted at the airport yesterday. She was seen walking hand in hand with Sidharth Malhotra as they departed from Mumbai. Later, they were clicked by the paparazzi when they landed in Delhi.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary last month.

Advertisement

On February 28, 2025, Kiara and Sidharth shared a joint post on Instagram to announce that they were expecting their first baby. They posted a picture of their hands holding a cute pair of white knitted baby socks. The caption read, “The greatest gift of our lives (baby angel emoji). Coming soon (red heart, nazar amulet, folded hands emoji).” Check it out!

The parents-to-be received heartfelt wishes from many Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, and others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani has War 2 slated for release in 2025. The film marks her entry into the YRF Spy Universe. She will be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR in the action thriller. She also has Don 3 in her lineup.