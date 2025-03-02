Alia Bhatt is truly a fans' star and INSIDE glimpses from actress' latest meet-and-greet with her admirers are proof; WATCH

Alia Bhatt is one of the top actresses in Bollywood, who has a heartwarming connection with her fans. She constantly acknowledges their support and love at events and on social media. The actress once again proved that she is a fans’ star as she interacted with her admirers at a meet-and-greet in Mumbai. Some inside glimpses from the event have now surfaced on social media.

Today, March 2, 2025, Alia Bhatt joined her fans for a get-together and lunch at a restaurant in Mumbai. In the inside pictures and videos shared by the attendees on Instagram, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was seen interacting with them. She also obliged them with selfies and autographs.

Inside glimpses from Alia’s meet-and-greet with fans:

Later, the paparazzi spotted Alia exiting the venue. She looked stunning in a white top and blue jeans. Wearing minimal makeup, the actress left her hair open. She stopped to pose for the cameras and folded her hands to thank the paps before leaving in her car. Watch the video here!

On her Instagram Stories, Alia Bhatt posted a picture with her team from the event. She captioned it, “What a day (sun emojis).” Check it out!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt has been busy shooting for her upcoming film Love & War for the past few months. In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, she will share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Love & War is slated to arrive on March 20, 2026.

Last month, the team came together to celebrate Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday. Alia shared some pictures from the party. Vicky even cut a cake for the success of his recent period film Chhaava.

In the caption, Alia stated, “a quick break from night shoots to celebrate our director. happy birthday magician sir (and happy 3 to our Gangu too) & lastly many many cheers and claps for @vickykaushal09 absolutely smashing the box office with chhaava!!! Chalo abhi party over … back to shoot.”

Apart from Love & War, Alia has Alpha in her pipeline. The YRF Spy Universe movie is set to release on Christmas 2025.