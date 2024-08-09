7 movies like English Vinglish that are perfect for comfort-watching

The 2012 comedy drama English Vinglish, starring legendary actress Sridevi in the lead role, is one of the most highly acclaimed movies in Bollywood. It is one of the feel-good movies that empowers women and encourages them to overcome their fears. If you liked its refreshing and comforting story, here are some more movies like English Vinglish that deserve to be on your watchlist.

7 movies like English Vinglish to lift your spirits:



1. Laapataa Ladies

Running Time: 2 hours 2 mins

2 hours 2 mins IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, Ravi Kishan

Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, Ravi Kishan Director: Kiran Rao

Kiran Rao Writer: Sneha Desai, Divyanidhi Sharma, Biplab Goswami

Sneha Desai, Divyanidhi Sharma, Biplab Goswami Year of release: 2024

2024 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Laapataa Ladies is one of the recently released movies that are similar to English Vinglish. It is a heartwarming story about two brides who get lost from the same train. Phool, separated from her husband Deepak, learns to be independent. While Jaya, who is running away from marriage, gets a chance to achieve her dreams.

2. 12th Fail

Running Time: 2 hours 26 mins

2 hours 26 mins IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

8.9/10 Movie Genre: Biography/Drama

Biography/Drama Movie Star Cast: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, Priyanshu Chatterjee

Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, Priyanshu Chatterjee Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Vidhu Vinod Chopra Writer: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Vidhu Vinod Chopra Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Advertisement

The highly loved film 12th Fail will give you major motivation, just like English Vinglish. It is the real-life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, who goes through various challenges in his attempts to clear the UPSC exam. It also showcases his love story with his wife, Shraddha Joshi.

3. Hindi Medium

Running Time: 2 hours 12 mins

2 hours 12 mins IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar, Dishita Sehgal, Amrita Singh, Deepak Dobriyal

Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar, Dishita Sehgal, Amrita Singh, Deepak Dobriyal Director: Saket Chaudhary

Saket Chaudhary Writer: Saket Chaudhary, Zeenat Lakhani

Saket Chaudhary, Zeenat Lakhani Year of release: 2017

2017 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In Hindi Medium, Raj and Mita, a couple from Delhi, wish to get their daughter Pia admitted to the best English-medium school in the city. They try everything they can, from moving houses to pretending to be poor for a scheme. The film’s lighthearted story received a lot of appreciation from the critics and the viewers.

Advertisement

4. Dear Zindagi

Running Time: 2 hours 29 mins

2 hours 29 mins IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Ira Dubey, Rohit Saraf, Kunal Kapoor, Ali Zafar

Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Ira Dubey, Rohit Saraf, Kunal Kapoor, Ali Zafar Director: Gauri Shinde

Gauri Shinde Writer: Gauri Shinde

Gauri Shinde Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Dear Zindagi, helmed by the same director as English Vinglish, is another coming-of-age story. Kaira is a cinematographer who is going through a lot in her life and takes the help of a therapist. The film is a sincere attempt at spreading awareness about mental health and its importance.

5. Highway

Running Time: 2 hours 13 mins

2 hours 13 mins IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Movie Genre: Drama/Romance

Drama/Romance Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda

Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda Director: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali Writer: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali Year of release: 2014

2014 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Highway is a road drama film that was a breakthrough in the lead actress’ Alia Bhatt’s career. She plays the role of Veera, a daughter from a rich family. Veera gets abducted by Mahabir; however, instead of living in fear, she finally gets to experience peace because she was unhappy in her home.

Advertisement

6. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Running Time: 2 hours 33 mins

2 hours 33 mins IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Movie Genre: Adventure Drama/Romance

Adventure Drama/Romance Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin

Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin Director: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar Writer: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar Year of release: 2011

2011 Where to watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is one of the feel-good movies like English Vinglish. It is the story of three friends and their bachelor trip to Spain. On this journey, which proves to be very entertaining for the viewers, they confront their pasts, find love, and discover the true meaning of life.

7. Taare Zameen Par

Running Time: 2 hours 42 mins

2 hours 42 mins IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Movie Genre: Family/Drama

Family/Drama Movie Star Cast: Darsheel Safary, Aamir Khan, Tisca Chopra, Vipin Sharma, Tanya Chheda

Darsheel Safary, Aamir Khan, Tisca Chopra, Vipin Sharma, Tanya Chheda Director: Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan Writer: Amole Gupte

Amole Gupte Year of release: 2007

2007 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

If you’re searching for movies like English Vinglish, Taare Zameen Par is a must-watch. Though you should be warned that it is guaranteed to make you cry. It is the heart-touching story of Ishaan, a dyslexic child, who finds help in his art teacher when his parents send him to a boarding school.

More about English Vinglish

Advertisement

In English Vinglish, Sridevi played the role of Shashi, who is not proficient in the English language. As she learned English, she also rediscovered herself and her self-respect. Directed by Gauri Shinde, the movie can be watched on JioCinema and ZEE5.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor’s diet and fitness secrets behind his impressive physique