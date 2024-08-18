10 movies like Jodha Akbar that will take you back to history: Padmaavat and more

We have grown up watching many historical dramas in the Hindi cinema over the years. Movies like Jodha Akbar draw inspiration from real historical events, famous rulers, or periods.

Be it a representation of the Third Battle of Panipat in Panipat or Allauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, these historical dramas continue to entertain generations with their interesting plotlines. It delivers a cinematic experience while blending facts with fiction.

So, if you wish to go back in time then this is surely for you.

10 movies like Jodha Akbar to brush up your history knowledge:

1. Samrat Prithviraj

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, and Sanjay Dutt

IMDB Rating: 5.6

Release year: 2022

Genre: Action/War

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Released in 2022, Samrat Prithviraj starred Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in the lead roles. While Akshay played the role of Prithviraj Chauhan, the king of the Chahamana dynasty, debutante Manushi was cast as his on-screen wife, Sanyogita, in the film.

The Chandra Prakash Dwivedi directorial also featured Sanjay Dutt, Sakshi Tanwar, and Sonu Sood. It was based on Prithviraj Raso, the epic poem in Braj language.

2. Padmaavat

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Shahid Kapoor

IMDB Rating: 7.1

Release year: 2018

Genre: Romance/Action

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat starred Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Shahid Kapoor as main leads. Ranveer played the antagonist role of the Khalji dynasty ruler Allauddin Khilji. Deepika was cast as Rani Padmavati, the Rajput queen, in the 2018 movie. Shahid played the role of Raja Ratan Singh, the Rajput ruler of Mewar.

The film was based on an epic poem of the same name penned by Malik Muhammad Jayasi. It follows the story of Khilji declaring war on Rani Padmavati and Raja Ratan Singh’s kingdom as he is obsessed with the queen.

The climax shows Khilji capturing Chittor and Rajputi women performing Jauhar at the fort.

3. Asoka

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Ajith Kumar

IMDB Rating: 6.4

Release year: 2001

Genre: Action/War

Where to watch: Netflix

Directed and co-written by Santosh Sivan, Asoka was released in 2001. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Ajith Kumar. The 2001 movie chronicles the dramatic version of Emperor Ashoka’s early life as a prince born into the powerful Maurya dynasty. Asoka ruled a major section of the Indian subcontinent in the 3rd century BCE.

Shah Rukh’s character Asoka battles with his elder halfbrother, Susima Maurya (played by Ajith), for the throne. Asoka is asked to leave his capital and lead the life of a common man. He disguises himself as an ordinary traveler in the South. His life takes a turn when he meets Kaurwaki, a princess from the neighboring kingdom of Kalinga.

4. Mangal Pandey: The Rising

Cast: Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Ameesha Patel

IMDB Rating: 6.5

Release year: 2005

Genre: War/Action

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Mangal Pandey: The Rising is a historical biographical film released in 2005. The plot delves into the life of the late Indian soldier Mangal Pandey in the British East India Company's army. Aamir Khan played the titular role in the 2005 film.

The Ketan Mehta directorial highlights the historical events leading up to the Indian Rebellion of 1857, also known as the First War of Independence. Rani Mukerji was cast as a courtesan, Heera, who falls in love with Mangal Pandey.

5. Bajirao Mastani

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra

IMDB Rating: 7.3

Release year: 2015

Genre: Romance/Action

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Based on the life of Maratha Peshwa, Bajirao I, Bajirao Mastani starred Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial follows the romantic love triangle between Bajirao and his two wives, Kashibai and Mastani.

Ranveer played the titular role of Peshwa Bajirao, and Deepika was cast as his second wife, Mastani, the warrior princess of Bundelkhand. Priyanka essayed the role of his first wife, Kashibai. Bajirao’s marriage to Mastani is opposed by his family, as she belongs to a Muslim heritage. A scene features heartbroken Kashibai compares her love with Krishna and Rukmini and asks Bajirao to never enter her chamber again.

6. The Legend of Bhagat Singh

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Sushant Singh, Amrita Rao

IMDB Rating: 8.1

Release year: 2002

Genre: Action/Drama

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, The Legend of Bhagat Singh is one of the best biographical period films of Hindi cinema. Ajay Devgn played the titular role of freedom. fighter Bhagat Singh in the 2002 movie who contributed to India’s independence. Sushant Singh was cast as Sukhdev, and D Santosh’s character was called Rajguru.

The film chronicles the life of Bhagat Singh from his young age to becoming a revolutionary under British rule. It highlights historical events like the Jallianwalla Bagh massacre, the Chori Chaura incident, the Lathi charge against the Simon Commission, and Bhagat Singh’s death sentence.

Amrita Rao played the role of Bhagat Singh’s fiance in the movie. In the climax, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru are hanged to death on March 23, 1931, a day before their trial.

7. Mughal-e-Azam

Cast: Dilip Kumar, Madhubala, and Prithviraj Kapoor

IMDB Rating: 8.1

Release year: 1960

Genre: Romance/War

Where to watch: ZEE5

Starring Dilip Kumar, Madubala, and Prithviraj Kapoor, Mugal-e-Azam is an epic historical drama released in 1960. The K Asif directorial chronicles the life of Prince Salim, played by ‘tragedy king’ Dilip Kumar, and his love for court dancer, Madhubala’s character Anarkali. Salim’s father, Mughal emperor Akbar, disapproves of their relationship, leading to a war between father and son.

Akbar imprisons Anarkali in a wall and plans to entomb her alive as she agrees to save Prince Salim’s life. The 1960 movie is a cinematic masterpiece that is remembered till date for its grandeur and iconic performances.

8. Mohenjo Daro

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Pooja Hegde, and Kabir Bedi

IMDB Rating: 4.1

Release year: 2016

Genre: Action/Adventure

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, Mohenjo Daro is based on the ancient Indus Valley Civilization. The film follows the story of Hrithik Roshan’s character, Sarman, a young farmer who visits a city, Mohenjo Daro, the UNESCO World Heritage Site, to trade his goods. He falls in love with Chaani (Pooja Hegde’s character) in the town.

Both of them challenge the city’s tyrannical Senate Chief Maham's (Kabir Bedi) oppressive regime. It also featured actor Arunoday Singh in a crucial role.

9. Panipat

Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Dutt

IMDB Rating: 5.2

Release year: 2016

Genre: War/Action

Where to watch: Netflix

Based on The Third Battle of Panipat, the film Panipat starred Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Dutt. The 2016 movie is an epic drama that depicts the events that led to the Panipat battle.

Arjun played the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau, the commander-in-chief of the Maratha army. Sadashiv is tasked with leading the Maratha forces and fighting against Afghan ruler Ahmad Shah Abdali, played by Sanjay.

Kriti Sanon was cast as Sadashiv Rao Bau’s wife, Parvati Bai, in the Ashotosh Gowarikar film.

10. Kesari

Cast: Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra

IMDB Rating: 7.4

Release year: 2019

Genre: Action/War

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi, Kesari follows the life of Havildar Ishar Singh, a Sikh soldier in the British Indian Army. Akshay Kumar played the lead role of Havildar Ishar in the 2019 movie. Parineeti Chopra was cast as his wife, Jeevani Kaur.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari showcased the historical events leading to the battle between 21 Sikh soldiers and 10,000 Afghan tribesmen.

Have you watched these historical dramas? If not, add them to your watchlist.

