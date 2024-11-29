5 movies on Netflix to enjoy with kids over the weekend; 83 to Chillar Party

The weekend is upon us and a relaxing one is definitely something all of us need after grinding at work and home over the weekdays. But come Friday and those with kids have to brainstorm ideas to keep their children engaged and entertained. Well, one of the best things for the kiddos is to host a movie night for them. But if you’re thinking about which movies on Netflix you can enjoy with your babies, then fret not. We have your back!

5 movies on Netflix to watch with kids over the weekend:

1. Chillar Party (2011)

Star cast: Shriya Sharma, Sanath Menon, Rohan Grover, Naman Jain, Aarav Khanna, Vishesh Tiwari, Shashank Shende

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Director: Vikas Bahl and Nitesh Tiwari

As the name suggests, Chillar Party is about a couple of feisty kids who were living a peaceful life in their colony. But the gang gets active, all set to take on a corrupt politician when the latter plans to capture and euthanize the children's beloved street dog. The movie marks the production debut of Salman Khan under his banner. The kids’ film on Netflix was so loved that it ended up winning the 2011 National Film Award for Best Children's Film.

2. 83 (2021)

Star cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Genre: biographical sports drama film

Director: Kabir Khan

Next in this list of movies on Netflix to enjoy with kids is 83. Those youngsters who love cricket and are inspired by the legend Kapil Dev will be happy that you chose this movie for them. The movie showcases how the Indian cricket team lock horns with two times World Champions West Indies at the Lord's Cricket Ground to win the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

Advertisement

3. Toolsidas Junior (2022)

Star cast: Sanjay Dutt, Rajiv Kapoor, Dalip Tahil, Varun Buddhadev

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Genre: Drama

Director: Mridul Mahendra

A young lad gets heartbroken after watching his father lose the 1994 Club Snooker Championship. Hence, he takes on the difficult journey to fulfill his father's dream and bring his name back to the top. Toolsidas Junior won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi, and debutant Varun Buddhadev was awarded the National Jury Award (Special Mention) at the 68th National Film Awards.

4. Udaan (2010)

Star cast: Rajat Barmecha, Ronit Roy, Aayan Boradia, Ram Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Anand Tiwari

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Genre: Drama

Director: Vikramaditya Motwane

In his directorial debut, filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane created this masterpiece. Udaan follows the story of a 16-year-old boy who is forced to live with his abusive and oppressive father after he is expelled from boarding school.

5. Shabaash Mithu

Star cast: Taapsee Pannu

IMDb rating: 5.6/10

Genre: Sports/Drama

Director: Srijit Mukherji

Advertisement

Shabaash Mithu is another sports entertainer that’s safe to watch with kids at home. It’s a biographical movie based on the life of former Test and ODI captain of the India women's national cricket team, Mithali Raj. The inspiring tale of the female sports personality empowers young girls to chase their dreams, no matter how tough they appear to some.

That’s it for this list of movies on Netflix to enjoy with kids over the weekend. For more such interesting content, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: 5 movies on Netflix that are a must-watch before the year ends