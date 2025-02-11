Riyan Parag FINALLY BREAKS silence on Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan ‘h*t’ search history; ‘Everything was deleted’

Young Indian cricketer in T20 cricket Riyan Parag stirred social media last year after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. It all happened when his 'search history' about ‘Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday h*t’ accidentally got leaked on social media during a live stream. Most recently, the cricketer shared his side of the story.

In a recent interaction with City1016 Radio, Riyan Parag was asked about the controversy that erupted after his search history was leaked online. In response to this, the young cricketer shared that after he finished his IPL match in Chennai, he got on a Discord call with his streaming team which happened before the match but got publicized later.

He further shared that one of his team members tried to set him up before the IPL, but it got down quickly. "But then after the IPL, the hype was there, and I had a good season. I came and opened my stream, I didn't have Spotify or Apple Music. Everything was deleted," he explained during the interview.

"So I went on YouTube to put on music, and I searched for music. But I didn't know what was happening, but once I did the stream ended, I was like Oh s**t! This happened. It just got blown out of proportion," he further added. The young cricketer stated at the time he didn’t think that it was good enough a reason for him to come out publicly and clarify as he knew no one would have understood.

Viral search history of Riyan Parag

For the unversed, it was last year in May that the search history on Parag's computer showed explicit searches related to Bollywood actresses Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan. After he departed from the match, the cricketer, who is also an avid gamer, resumed the live-streaming of his gaming sessions for his fans.

Minutes into live-streaming, the talented youngster, while searching for some copyright-free music on the internet, forgot to turn off screen-sharing and his YouTube search history got exposed. On top of his search history was his name, which was followed by “Sara Ali Khan h*t” and “Ananya Panday h*t” which attracted fans’ attention.