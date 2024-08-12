Mukesh Bhatt 'didn’t believe audiences would like to see me as hero', RECALLS Deepak Tijori: 'It shook my belief'

Deepak Tijori is mostly known for playing the lead actors' best friend in his decades-long showbiz journey. In Aashiqui as Balu, Khiladi as Bonny, and Sadak as Gotya, Deepak showcased his acting prowess by adding depth and emotional resonance to the hero’s journey. In a new interview, the actor opened up about not getting the opportunity of doing a role as a hero and also shared how Mukesh Bhatt didn't let Mahesh Bhatt cast him as the lead in their film. He shared that Mukesh Bhatt did not want to take the risk of casting him as a hero.

In a new interview with Indian Express, Deepak Tijori shared that he almost played a lead role in an emotional film titled Adhure Log, which was supposed to be helmed by Mahesh Bhatt. Bhatt had the story about an usher in his mind for a while and saw that character in Deepak.

Tijori said that he was finally feeling the taste of playing a lead role in a film directed by his dream director, Mahesh Bhatt. After the photo shoot, the director was even more convinced that Deepak would be the right choice to play that character. "I can say that convincingly now, as he never replaced me with anyone else to play that role but scrapped the whole film,” Deepak said and also mentioned that his dream of appearing as a 'hero' in a film directed by Bhatt remained unfulfilled as it was difficult to believe that the producers could take on a loved one as a co-star as the lead.

However, Bhatt’s brother, Mukesh Bhatt denied Deepak the lead role. “He told Bhatt saab: ‘Everyone likes Deepak as a supporting character, so I don’t think I can risk giving him the lead role. If you want to make the story then take a new boy but not Deepak,’” recalled Deepak.

“It shook my belief from within, as I grew up reading and believing what I had read about Amitabh Bachchan and Mithun Chakraborty, who started with smaller roles but became superstars. Sure, they didn’t have a Mukesh Bhatt in their lives to crucify their future, was my feeling then,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deepak began his acting career with films such as Aashiqui, Afsana Pyar Ka, Kaun Kare Kurbanie, and more He made his directorial debut with Oops!

