Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor gets nostalgic as she returns to mom Sridevi's ‘favorite place’ without her; ‘We’d always be together as a family…’

The past few days have been extremely significant for Janhvi Kapoor, as she made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival. She is there for her movie Homebound and has already made her red carpet appearance. The actress got nostalgic as she returned to her mother Sridevi’s ‘favorite’ holiday place without her. She recalled how they always came together as a family to celebrate special moments.

In Vogue India’s Last Looks segment, while getting ready for her red carpet appearance at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, Janhvi Kapoor remembered her late mother, Sridevi. She said that Cannes had been her mother’s favorite holiday destination and they had spent three or four summers there together.

Janhvi further shared that it was always a big deal for their family whenever her mother achieved something like getting an award or releasing a movie. She said, “I remember English Vinglish; I think it premiered at the Toronto Film Festival.” She recalled, “All of these big life moments we’d always be together as a family and experience together and celebrate together.”

The Dhadak actress mentioned that now they were finally back in Cannes, and her dad, Boney Kapoor, and sister, Khushi Kapoor, were with her. She admitted it felt strange to be there without her mother. “And I guess it’s weird coming back here without her. And especially because she’s always taken me for all of her big moments,” she stated. Janhvi concluded by saying that she really missed her.

Janhvi Kapoor made a stunning red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 on May 20. She wore a tissue skirt and corset by designer Tarun Tahiliani. For the premiere of Homebound on May 21, she donned a backless Anamika Khanna gown.

Coming to the film, it has been selected in the Un Certain Regard section. The movie is written and directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. Alongside Janhvi Kapoor, it stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa.

Homebound is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier are the co-producers. Martin Scorsese is the executive producer.

