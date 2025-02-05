Nadaaniyan: Loved Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan’s 1st song? Now meet their parents in rom-com and we bet you’ll love the cast

Actors Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan are set to feature in the upcoming Netflix film Nadaaniyan. The movie’s first song, Ishq Mein, was recently released. On Tuesday, the film’s production house, Dharmatic Entertainment, shared new stills from the romantic comedy, unveiling the actors portraying the lead characters’ parents.

Dia Mirza and Jugal Hansraj portray the parents of Ibrahim Ali Khan’s character in Nadaaniyan. In a newly shared Instagram post, one of the images features Dia and Jugal standing beside Ibrahim, smiling warmly. Meanwhile, another picture from the same post confirms that Suniel Shetty and Mahima Chaudhry will be playing the parents of Khushi Kapoor’s character in the film.

Netflix describes Nadaaniyan as “a South Delhi diva, a middle-class overachiever, and one outrageous plan: hiring him as her fake boyfriend to save her squad. But when real feelings come into play, can they handle the chaos of falling in love?” The film is touted as a “fresh take on modern romance, where digital interactions shape the complexities of young love.”

Following its release, the film’s first song garnered attention, with many viewers appreciating the fresh pairing and eagerly anticipating Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut performance on screen.

The music video introduces the lead characters, Arjun (Ibrahim Ali Khan) and Pia (Khushi Kapoor), highlighting their heartwarming chemistry. The song beautifully captures their affectionate moments against picturesque backdrops, adding to the film’s romantic charm.

Sung by Sachet Tandon and Asees Kaur, Ishq Mein features music composed by Sachin-Jigar, with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Previously, the first poster of Nadaaniyan depicted Ibrahim and Khushi sitting on the ground, embracing each other. The caption read, “Every love story has thodi si nadaani (a little bit of foolishness).”

Nadaaniyan is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Misra under Dharmatic Entertainment. A release date of the film is yet to be announced. It marks the acting debut of Saif Ali Khan's eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Khushi made her debut with The Archies in 2023.