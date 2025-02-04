Saif Ali Khan’s neck scars go viral as he attends first public event post stabbing incident; WATCH
Saif Ali Khan attended the Next on Netflix event, his first public event since the stabbing incident. His neck scars quickly went viral. Watch the video below!
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, who survived multiple stab wounds earlier this year, underwent surgeries at Lilavati Hospital. Recently, he made an appearance at Netflix’s Next on Netflix event, where visible scars on his neck caught everyone’s attention. Now, his pictures and videos from the event are going viral!
Saif Ali Khan made his first public appearance after the stabbing incident, attending Netflix’s Next on Netflix event, where his upcoming film Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins was officially announced. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the teaser featuring Saif and Jaideep Ahlawat is already creating buzz.
However, what caught everyone’s attention was the visible scars on Saif’s neck from the attack. A cut behind his ear and a white bandage were noticeable, and now, videos of his appearance are going viral on social media.
At the Next on Netflix event, the much-anticipated teaser for Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins was unveiled. The 1-minute, 7-second preview offers a glimpse into an adrenaline-fueled mission where Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat set out to steal the elusive Red Sun. Saif captivates in multiple disguises, adding to the intrigue.
The teaser also features Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta, highlighting intense action sequences, thrilling chases, and a dazzling dance performance. Backed by a gripping background score, the film promises a high-energy cinematic experience.
Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, the film marks Siddharth Anand’s foray into the streaming space as a producer. Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins is set to premiere on Netflix, with the release date yet to be announced.
The synopsis of the film states, “A jewel thief is hired by a powerful crime lord to steal the world’s most elusive diamond - The African Red Sun. His perfectly planned heist then takes a wild turn. Chaos, twists, and unexpected alliances unfold in this high-stakes race making it a deadly game of deception and betrayal.”
Meanwhile, besides Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins, Saif Ali Khan is also set to star in Race 4.
