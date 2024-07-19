Natasa Stankovic drops FIRST post from Serbia ft Agastya after separation from Hardik Pandya; WATCH

After a whirlwind of separation rumors, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced on July 18 that they had mutually decided to part ways after four years of marriage. The couple shared a joint statement that has left their fans in shock. Following the announcement, Natasa, who has traveled to her hometown in Serbia with their son, Agastya Pandya. She took to social media to share her first post since the separation.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Fukrey actress shared a video clip of her young son, Agastya, who is dressed in a green t-shirt and striped shorts.

In the video, Agastya is seen playing in the backyard, searching for his toys and an orange ball. In the background, Natasa can be heard encouraging and praising him for finding the ball. The second picture she posted is of a farm-fresh, 11 kg watermelon.

Hardika Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announce divorce after 4 years of marriage

Both Hardik and Natasa took to Instagram to share a joint post announcing their divorce after four years of marriage. The statement revealed that they had decided to part ways, explaining that the decision was difficult due to the joy, mutual respect, and companionship they had experienced while growing as a family.

They also addressed the future of their son, Agastya, affirming that he would continue to be the center of their lives. They highlighted their commitment to co-parenting and requested privacy and support during this challenging and sensitive period.

For those unfamiliar, Hardik and Natasa also celebrated their renewed wedding vows in an elaborate ceremony that blended Indian and Serbian styles, drawing considerable public interest.

Speculation about their separation began earlier this year during the Indian Premier League 2024 when Hardik did not make a birthday post for Natasa.

Media reports indicate that Natasa and Hardik initially met through a mutual friend in 2018. They became engaged in Dubai on January 1, 2020, and had a private wedding during the lockdown on May 31, 2020. Their son, Agastya, was born on July 30, 2020.

