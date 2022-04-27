Neetu Kapoor reveals how 'bahu' Alia Bhatt is doing after wedding with Ranbir Kapoor; WATCH

One of the most awaited weddings in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's nuptials took place on April 14 and well, fans of the two are still not over their excitement. Neetu Kapoor, who had been shooting for her dance reality show till Ranbir and Alia’s wedding day, had also left everyone guessing about her son's wedding date till the ceremony began on 14th April at Vastu. Now, it has been over 10 days since Ranbir and Alia's wedding and Neetu was spotted on the sets of her dance reality show. Hence, the paps caught up with the new mother-in-law to ask about daughter-in-law Alia's wellbeing.

In a video going viral on social media, Neetu Kapoor is seen posing for the paps in a gorgeous green outfit. A pap asked her, "Bahu Kaise hai?" To this, Neetu replied in an ecstatic manner and said, "Bahu Badhia Hai." She smiled as she said that her daughter-in-law Alia is doing well after the wedding to Ranbir. During one of the episodes of the dance reality show, Neetu had said that she wanted her daughter-in-law Alia to rule the house. Photos from Ranbir and Alia's wedding continue to trend as and when any family member shares them on social media.

WATCH Neetu Kapoor's comment on 'bahu' Alia HERE

Meanwhile, Alia has been busy shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani since her wedding with Ranbir. The actress was spotted leaving for a shoot in Delhi this week with Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar and Shabana Azmi after returning from Jaisalmer last week. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is occupied with shooting for Animal with Rashmika Mandanna. The shooting kicked off in Manali last week and now Ranbir and Rashmika are back in Mumbai.

Also Read| Fam Jam: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu & other members pose heartily in this UNSEEN PIC from the wedding