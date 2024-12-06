New mom Deepika Padukone surprises as she vibes at Diljit Dosanjh's Bangalore concert; fans can't keep calm seeing her after a long time

Deepika Padukone is enjoying the new phase of her life after becoming a mother and has stayed away from the spotlight for a few months now. Recently, she surprised fans when she was spotted vibing and enjoying her time at Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati concert in Bangalore. She soon joined the singer on stage amid loud cheers, adding charm to the evening.

In the video shared by a fan club, Deepika Padukone looked gorgeous in casual wear with an oversized white t-shirt paired with a pair of jeans. She kept her makeup minimal and her tresses open that framed her face. She sat on a chair among other fans and enjoyed dancing and doing bhangra while the Punjabi singer delivered an electrifying performance on stage.

Take a look:

It's Padukone's first public appearance after embracing motherhood, and fans couldn't stop praising the actress's mesmerizing natural look. An admirer wrote, "Happy to see her after so long," and another fan penned, "Beautiful than ever" with a red heart emoji.

Another user commented, "Aging like a fine wine," and referring to the new mom, one fan called her "beautiful mummy DP." One fan shared their excitement and commented, "Awwww, not me screaming. See Deepuuuu, I miss this woman."

Deepika Padukone also went on the stage with Diljit Dosanjh, giving a treat to her fans, who couldn't stop cheering for her. She waved back at them and acknowledged their love for her.

Advertisement

See this:

Another video of the actress dancing and vibing on Diljit's version of Choli Ke Peeche song from Kareena Kapoor starrer Crew went viral.

Check out this video:

Deepika Padukone and her husband, Ranveer Singh, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024. Months later, on the festive eve of Diwali, the couple took to their Instagram handles and shared a glimpse of their little one's feet, announcing her name to the world.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone had a busy year in 2024 with three releases. The year began with the release of her film Fighter, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. She was next seen in the Telugu film Kalki 2898 AD.

Later, she took maternity leave, and recently, she was seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again playing DCP Shakti Shetty. The film starred an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, her husband Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce name of their baby girl on Diwali along with FIRST GLIMPSE; don't miss