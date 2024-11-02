Deepika Padukone reveals 8 things about daughter Dua that make her ‘heart burst’, tags hubby Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcomed their first child, a daughter, in September earlier this year. The couple revealed her name, Dua Padukone Singh, on Friday with an adorable glimpse. The Singham Again actress now recently revealed 8 things that make her 'heart burst.'

Today, on November 2, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram stories and shared an aww-so-cute video about a newborn baby and tagged her husband, Ranveer Singh. She also left a heart GIF while dedicating the viral video, listing some of the things about a newborn that make her "heart burst."

The video was made from a new mom’s perspective, highlighting eight adorable traits of babies. It showcases how they can grasp an entire finger, sleep with their mouths wide open, and stretch as they wake up. It also mentions their tendency to suck on anything when they're hungry, the cute scrunch of a newborn, their habit of sleeping with arms raised, how they curl up on their bellies, and their ability to snooze through just about anything.

It won’t be wrong to say that this cute dedication is proof that Deepika and Ranveer are enjoying their parental bliss to the core. Notably, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child earlier this year in February and welcomed a daughter on September 8, 2024.

Nearly a month later, on the special occasion of Diwali on November 1, 2024, the couple broke the internet with their little munchkin’s first glimpse. They also revealed her name as Dua Padukone Singh. The post was captioned, "Dua Padukone Singh | दुआ पादुकोण सिंह ‘Dua’ : meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer."

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, and more showered the couple will their adorable wishes.

On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika reunited on-screen nearly 3 years after 83 for Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. Led by Ajay Devgn, the film also features Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor in important roles with Salman Khan in a cameo appearance. The action-entertainer is receiving immense love from the audiences and is currently running in the theaters.

