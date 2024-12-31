New Year 2025: Ajay Devgn, Triptii Dimri, Sara Ali Khan and more recall best moments from 2024 ending year on high note 

Today, December 31, 2024, marks the last evening of 2024, and we all are ready to step into 2025. On this occasion, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to share pictures and videos from their favorite memories from 2024, on the last evening of the year. They offered fans a glimpse into their important personal and professional moments of the year with several unseen behind-the-scenes moments.

Ajay Devgn, who prefers to keep his personal life private, shared a heartfelt post featuring some of his most significant moments from 2024. The actor posted a series of photos, including him attending promotional events for his films Shaitaan and Singham Again. At the same time, he shared a snippet of him posing at the screening of his film Maidaan.

He captioned it, writing, "Didn't know what to do with these year-end feelings, so I built a little museum here—filled with the films I poured my soul into, the moments between them, and everything '24 brought along the way. Onto the next…"

Sara Ali Khan, who prefers to keep things candid and authentic on her Instagram handle, shared a wrap-up video for the year. The video began with her signature "Namaste," with key moments in 2024. It included a sneak peek into her random moments of the year, like movie promotions, workouts, shooting with her father, Saif Ali Khan, photoshoots, and more that are vital for her career.

On the other hand, she shared an inside glimpse of her personal life, including her swimming sessions and precious family time. She even listed these moments in the caption, giving fans a closer look at her eventful year.

Triptii Dimri, who had a stellar year with several big releases, shared a video highlighting her milestones from 2024. These included moments from her shooting for her film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, promoting her film Bad Newz, and shooting for some memorable dance sequences.

At the same time, she included glimpses of her time vacationing abroad, enjoying cozy moments with friends, meeting fans, and celebrating the re-release of her beloved film, Laila Majnu, which made her year memorable. She ended the year on a serene note, relaxing amidst the snowy landscapes of Finland.

Vaani Kapoor opted for a more casual yet heartfelt approach. She shared pictures and videos of random but meaningful moments from 2024. It included her sun-kissed picture surrounded by beautiful nature, fun vacations with friends, dance rehearsals, and gatherings with loved ones, beautifully summed up in 2024.

As 2024 ends, the stars reflect on their year filled with important movie releases, vacations, heartfelt moments, and hard work. At the same time, they shared their optimism on entering the new year.