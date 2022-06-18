Newswrap, June 17: Janhvi Kapoor's GoodLuck Jerry First Look, Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards INSIDE pics & more

GoodLuck Jerry First Look

Ever since Janhvi Kapoor’s movie GoodLuck Jerry was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film. On June 17, she took to her Instagram handle to share the first look of GoodLuck Jerry which will make all her fans jump with joy. Sharing the poster, Janhvi also announced that the film will be streaming on Disney+Hotstar from July 29.

Ajay Devgn & Sidharth Malhotra’s Thank God gets a Diwali 2022 release

Ajay Devgan’s Thank God, a Indra Kumar directorial, will be hitting the screens on Diwali this year. Interestingly, Thank God will mark Ajay's first collaboration with Sidharth and third collaboration with Rakul after De De Pyaar De and Runway 34.

HIT The First CaseTeaser

Rajkummar Rao is once again making the headlines for his upcoming movie HIT - The First Case which also stars Sanya Malhotra in the lead. As per a recent update, the makers have unveiled a teaser of the crime thriller and it has got the fans excited.

Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Ranveer Singh shares INSIDE glimpse of the ‘fun night’

Ranveer Singh shared a beautiful video giving an inside glimpse of the fun night at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards. The around one-minute video featured Ranveer’s red carpet look, his fun moments with his industry friends, the energetic impromptu performance with Anil Kapoor on the red carpet, their warm hug, etc.

Kiara Advani REACTS to breakup rumours with Sidharth Malhotra

Talking to India Today.com, Kiara expressed that she is not completely immune to rumours surrounding her personal life and that these do affect her from time to time. However, it is the rumours on the personal front that make her question things.

