Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Ranveer Singh shares INSIDE glimpse of the ‘fun night’; WATCH

As Pinkvilla hosted its maiden style awards as Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards, it was a glam night which brought together Bollywood’s big shots under one roof. From Kartik Aaryan to Sara Ali Khan, Masaba Gupta to Ranveer Brar, several celebs were seen arriving for the prestigious night and the red carpet pics have taken the social media by storm. In fact, celebs have been sharing inside videos on their respective social media handles which are a treat for the fans. And now, Ranveer Singh has also shared a beautiful video giving an inside glimpse of the fun night at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards.

The around one-minute video featured Ranveer’s red carpet look, his fun moments with his industry friends, the energetic impromptu performance with Anil Kapoor on the red carpet, their warm hug, etc. Besides, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela actor’s video also featured his bromance with his BFF Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan and his onstage masti. To note, Ranveer made a statement in his stylish black suit at the prestigious event and his swag was unmatched.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s post here:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranveer Singh has been basking in the success of his recent release Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s directorial Cirkus with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez which will be hitting the screens on December 23 this year. Besides, Ranveer is also working on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. To note, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is slated to release on February 10 next year.