After Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies, Randeep Hooda’s Swatantrya Veer Savarkar gets submitted to 97th Academy Awards

The internet was over the moon after Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies was picked as India’s official entry to Oscars 2025. And now, it has been revealed that Randeep Hooda’s Swatantrya Veer Savarkar was also submitted for the upcoming 97th Academy Awards.

Today, on September 24, a special joint post was shared by Randeep Hooda, Ankita Lokhande, and producer Sandip Singh with a poster of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The poster revealed that the film was officially submitted for the Oscars. The following picture showed Randeep holding the clapboard, standing with the film producers.

They further expressed gratitude to the Film Federation Of India for the appreciation. "Honored and humbled! Our film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar has officially been submitted for the Oscars. Thank You FILM FEDERATION OF INDIA for this remarkable appreciation. This journey has been incredible, and we are immensely grateful to everyone who has supported us along the way. #WhoKilledHisStory," the post was captioned.

Soon after the announcement was made, fans thronged the comments section expressing happiness about it. A fan wrote, "Damn!!!! Congratulations to the entire svs team", another fan commented, "Awesome Finally getting its due" while a third fan exclaimed, "Yay... This film totally deserves an Oscar". Another lauded, "Ye hui na baat" and another fan mentioned it as "That’s deserving entry," another user wrote, "Haan ye deserve b krti hai".

During his appearance on the BeerBiceps podcast, Randeep shared that he invested his personal funds, including proceeds from properties purchased by his father in Mumbai, into the film. Randeep shared, “We had financial difficulties. My father had saved up and bought two or three properties for me in Mumbai, I let go of them and put the money into the movie. I couldn’t stop. This film didn’t have anybody’s support.”

The movie, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar marked the directorial debut of Randeep Hooda. The biopic drama film was based on the life of the freedom fighter, in which Ankita Lokhande played the role of Yamuna Bai, the wife of Savarkar. It also had Amit Sial in the key role.

The film was released earlier this year on March 22, 2024, in two languages - Hindi and Marathi. It is currently available to stream on the digital platform, Zee 5.

