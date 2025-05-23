Not Shikhar Pahariya, Janhvi Kapoor credits THIS unexpected person for her healing and curiosity, you’ll never guess who

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor recently walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 for her film Homebound. The film, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, received a 9-minute standing ovation when it premiered at the prestigious event. Now, she opened up about a personal transformation. Surprisingly, it wasn’t her beau, Shikhar Pahariya, she credited for her healing and newfound curiosity, but Neeraj. She shared that his guidance played a pivotal role in shaping her perspective during the making of Homebound.

Advertisement

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Janhvi Kapoor said, “I think for me, he’s sort of nudged me into being a more curious person and sort of taking on the responsibility of knowing where I come from, of trying to understand things in my environment about society.”

The actress further shared that it proved to be quite helpful for her character Sudha in Homebound. She added that the process of inspiring someone to get that curiosity is in itself ‘very inspiring.’ Janhvi also feels that she owes a lot to the director for making her think critically now. She also credited him for making her curious to know things about cinema, history, politics, and the things happening around her.

The Param Sundari actress added, “I think when I said I felt like he healed me, I just felt so seen by him in a way, and it wasn’t just exclusive for his actors, everyone.”

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor further reflected on her time filming Homebound, praising director Neeraj Ghaywan for the respect he showed to every crew member. She recalled how he made it a point to learn and use the names of spot boys, camera operators, and lighting technicians, setting a tone of mutual respect on set.

“Everyone knew each other’s names,” she shared, adding that referring to someone only by their job title strips away their individuality and feels dehumanizing. The Homebound actress also praised the director for considering everyone’s opinion the same way as he considers the suggestions of HOD. Calling him the ‘most special man,’ she shared that she feels privileged to have worked with him.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is turning heads with her series of show-stopping looks at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. Her film Homebound premiered at the prestigious event, earning a standing ovation and critical acclaim. Co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa,

Advertisement

Homebound was showcased in the Un Certain Regard section at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. The film is penned and helmed by Neeraj Ghaywan and backed by producers Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra.

ALSO READ: Ishaan Khatter spills the tea on his toughest challenge of moving from The Royals to Homebound shoot: ‘It was quite…’