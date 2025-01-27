OPINION: Bollywood's lineup of upcoming films is everything why we fell in love with cinema in the first place

After what felt like an endless drought of fresh releases, Bollywood is finally gearing up to serve cinema lovers with a thrilling lineup in 2025. The past few months were a testing time for movie buffs. Sure, there were a few films trickling in, but nothing that truly captured the imagination. Sky Force might have been the first glimmer of hope, with its action-packed thrills and family appeal. But trust me, that’s just the beginning.

2025 promises to be an absolute treat, especially for those of us who’ve been eagerly awaiting fresh stories on the big screen. Shahid Kapoor’s Deva (January 31) is setting the tone, with its intense visuals and gripping suspense. It’s the kind of thriller that’s been missing for a while—perfect for those who crave edge-of-your-seat action.

And if you’re in the mood for something lighter, Loveyapa (February 14) brings the rom-com fun. The lineup feels like Bollywood’s long-awaited redemption, offering everything from epic historical dramas to high-octane action flicks.

For the fans of larger-than-life entertainers, Sikandar and War 2 are set to dominate the year. These films, with their big stars and even bigger budgets, are primed to redefine the cinematic experience. Sikandar, for example, is exactly the kind of big-budget action we’ve been waiting for.

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s pairing is fresh, and with AR Murugadoss at the helm, it feels like the film will hit all the right notes. And War 2—well, I don’t even need to say much. Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR together in a spy action thriller? It’s going to be one of the biggest events of the year, no doubt. These films, with their star-studded casts and epic storylines, will have us back in theaters with popcorn in hand and hearts racing.

And then there’s the sheer joy of seeing Akshay Kumar in Housefull 5 and Jolly LLB 3, bringing comedy and courtroom drama back in full force. These films feel like comfort food for Bollywood fans—light-hearted, packed with laughter, and just what we need after a long wait for fun-filled releases. The familiarity of these franchises, coupled with the new energy they’re bringing, will remind us of why we fell in love with Bollywood in the first place.

With Son of Sardaar 2 also rounding out the year’s summer slate, we’re in for a comedy extravaganza that’ll have us in splits. Bollywood’s comedy genre, especially with a proven formula like this, feels like it’s coming back stronger than ever. These films are perfect for large, diverse audiences, offering something for everyone, whether you’re in the mood for comedy, action, or romance.

This is more than just a good lineup of films; it’s the cinematic revival that Bollywood desperately needed. The excitement in the air is palpable, and for the first time in a long while, we can feel that collective buzz around the industry. After the dry spell, it’s like Bollywood’s finally remembering what it’s truly capable of.

The excitement of seeing stars we love on the big screen, paired with the promise of fresh, engaging stories, makes 2025 feel like a celebration for every movie lover. It’s shaping up to be a year that brings us back to our roots while also pushing boundaries. And let’s face it—we deserve a year like this.

